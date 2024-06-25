England v Slovenia line-ups: Team news and predicted XI ahead of Euro 2024 fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England play their third and final group stage game at Euro 2024 on Tuesday, knowing that they still require a positive result to ensure they top Group C after a stuttering campaign so far.

The Three Lions beat Serbia in nervy fashion first time out, then were somewhat fortunate to draw with Denmark to top the group heading into their last fixture against Slovenia - and received plenty of criticism in the process.

Gareth Southgate seems set to shuffle the pack, at least in midfield, in search of a winning line-up for England to not only secure first place and their round of 16 spot, but also some confidence and a little more cohesion as they move through the tournament.

There are also question marks over the wide forwards in the line-up and possibly at left-back, the closer Luke Shaw gets to full fitness.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game including all the latest team news.

When is England v Slovenia?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 25 June at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne.

What TV channel is it on?

England v Slovenia will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting at 6.45pm. The match can also be streamed live online via the ITVX platform and app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the England team news?

Gareth Southgate ruled Luke Shaw out of England’s final Euro 2024 group match against Slovenia, with Conor Gallagher expected to be the only change from the side that started against Denmark.

The Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment in midfield appears to have reached its conclusion and Southgate is likely to bring Gallagher in as a straight replacement, with Phil Foden backed to start despite looking out of place on the left.

Slovenia star Benjamin Sesko suffered from muscle cramps in the last match, but should be fine to play here. There is uncertainty over Jan Oblak, who missed training on Saturday without an explanation, while Timi Max Elsnik and Adam Gnezda Cerin look to be carrying knocks still, with Jon Gorenc Stankovic on standby.

Slovenia star Benjamin Sesko suffered from muscle cramps in the last match, but should be fine to play here. There is uncertainty over Jan Oblak, who missed training on Saturday without an explanation, while Timi Max Elsnik and Adam Gnezda Cerin look to be carrying knocks still, with Jon Gorenc Stankovic on standby.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Gallagher; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic; Sporar, Sesko

Odds

England 3/10

Draw 3/1

Slovenia 15/2

Prediction

It’s hard to imagine England will suddenly find a fluency and creativity that they have not shown in the tournament so far, but with all the pressure there is additional hope for an improvement. England 1-0 Slovenia

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.