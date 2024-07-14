Was Mikel Oyarzabal’s late Spain goal against England offside?

Support truly

England suffered heartbreak in the Euro 2024 final after a tight offside call confirmed Mikel Oyarzabal’s late goal for Spain in a 2-1 win in Berlin.

The Three Lions had dragged themselves back into the game with Cole Palmer’s fine strike in response to Nico Williams’ opener.

But Luis De la Fuente’s side regained the lead in the 86th minute through the Real Sociedad forward.

And replays showed John Stones’ knee narrowly keeping his opponent onside.

As Marc Guehi chased back towards his own goal, Oyarzabal found space in front to meet Marc Cucurella’s cross.

Fans took to social media to question the call with the replays proving difficult to tell until VAR images showed Stones’ knee narrowly ahead of the end of Oyarzabal’s toe.

“The run, you’re praying for it to be offside, he’s just hoping for a good ball in,” Ian Wright said on ITV Sport.

“That is what we’ve lacked in this tournament.”

“A brilliant cross when you’re running back towards your own goal, one touch, brilliant,” added Roy Keane.