Euro 2024: Team-by-team guide, key players and records for Germany

The European Championship will kick off on June 14, when hosts Germany play Scotland in Munich.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the 24 teams involved at Euro 2024.

GROUP A

Germany

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Key player: Jamal Musiala

Euros best: Winners (1972, 1980, 1996)

Having suffered another World Cup failure in Qatar, Germany eventually sacked manager Hansi Flick in September 2023 following a run of just four wins in 17 matches. Former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann has slowly steadied the ship, with back-to-back victories over France and the Netherlands in March’s friendlies raising belief of a solid run in the tournament on home soil.

Scotland

( Action Images via Reuters )

Coach: Steve Clarke

Key player: Scott McTominay

Euros best: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)

After finishing runners-up in their qualifying group to Spain, the Tartan Army will be hoping to celebrate a long-awaited first win at the Euros finals since 1996. Clarke’s side, though, will need to show an improvement from a lacklustre home loss against Northern Ireland in March.

Hungary

Coach: Marco Rossi

Key player: Dominik Szoboszlai

Euros best: Semi-finals (1964, 1972)

Captained by Liverpool’s attack-minded midfielder Szoboszlai, Hungary have reached a third straight Euros finals. The fixtures against Scotland and Switzerland will be key to hopes of further progress for the Magyars, who could be one of the tournament’s dark horses.

Switzerland

Coach: Murat Yakin

Key player: Xherdan Shaqiri

Euros best: Quarter-finals (2020)

Switzerland - who made the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after beating then world champions France on penalties - continued their fine qualification record as group runners-up. Could ex-Liverpool frontman Shaqiri, former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka and Newcastle defender Fabian Schar all be set for their international swansong?

GROUP B

Spain

Spain are set to build around their teenage talent Lamine Yamal ( Getty Images )

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

Key player: Rodri

Euros best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

Having taken over from Luis Enrique after Spain were knocked out of the World Cup, former under-21s boss De la Fuente stepped in to oversee a successful Euros qualifying campaign. The squad still have plenty of depth and also rising talent as La Roja seek a record fourth European Championship title - despite being in the proverbial ‘Group of Death’.

Croatia

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Key player: Luka Modric

Euros best: Quarter-finals (1996, 2008)

Croatia continue to punch above their weight under long-term coach Dalic, building on third place at the 2022 World Cup to finish runners-up in the Nations League. Can veteran Real Madrid playmaker Modric help push Croatia past the last eight of the Euros for the first time?

Italy

Italy are the defening champions ( PA Archive )

Coach: Luciano Spalletti

Key player: Nicolo Barella

Euros best: Winners (1968, 2020)

The defending champions - who beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley three years ago - finished behind Gareth Southgate’s team in their qualifying group, having started the campaign under Roberto Mancini before Spalletti got the Azzurri over the line.

Albania

Coach: Sylvinho

Key player: Jasir Asani

Euros best: Group stage (2016)

The Eagles - managed by former Arsenal full-back Sylvinho - topped their qualifying group ahead of the Czech Republic to secure a second major tournament appearance. Albania’s challenge should not be taken too lightly, with Chelsea’s Armando Broja hoping to lead the line.

GROUP C

England

Jude Bellingham is one of England’s key players ( The FA via Getty Images )

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Key player: Jude Bellingham

Euros best: Runners-up (2020)

England, runners-up three years ago on home soil, continued their impressive qualification record with another unbeaten campaign, conceding just four goals. With Harry Kane fronting an array of attacking talent - including the likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Bellingham - there is real hope Southgate’s squad can end a near 60-year wait for a major international trophy.

Denmark

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Key player: Rasmus Hojlund

Euros best: Winners (1992)

Denmark also topped their qualifying group - albeit only on head-to-head record over Slovenia - as Hjulmand’s squad looked to recover from a disappointing 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The goals of Manchester United forward Hojlund will be key to hopes of progress.

Serbia

Coach: Dragan Stojkovic

Key player: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Euros best: Quarter-finals (2000, as Serbia and Montenegro)

After a poor World Cup, Stojkovic’s side made it through to a first Euros finals since 2000, then as Serbia and Montenegro. There is plenty of talent in the squad, which includes former Fulham striker Mitrovic, captain Dusan Tadic and AC Milan forward Luka Jovic.

Slovenia

Coach: Matjaz Kek

Key player: Benjamin Sesko

Euros best: Group stage (2000)

Captained by veteran Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak, Slovenia are through to a first major tournament since the 2010 World Cup. While hopes of making history by getting into the knockout stages look a long shot, RB Leipzig forward Sesko will be one to watch.

GROUP D

France

Kylian Mbappe’s France are among the tournament favourites ( Getty Images )

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Key player: Kylian Mbappe

Euros best: Winners (1984, 2000)

Les Bleus head to Germany as one of the tournament favourites after sweeping through qualifying unbeaten ahead of the Netherlands. Deschamps’ squad boasts an array of talent - with Mbappe again expected to push them on through the knockout stages.

Netherlands

Coach: Ronald Koeman

Key player: Virgil van Dijk

Euros best: Winners (1988)

Oranje boss Koeman - who was part of the Dutch squad which won Euro ‘88 - guided his team to the Nations League finals on home soil last summer. Can Liverpool defender Van Dijk lead the current crop on to glory in Germany?

Poland

Coach: Michal Probierz

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

Euros best: Quarter-finals (2016)

After finishing only third in qualifying, Poland had to come through the play-offs - edging past Wales after a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Cardiff. Nevertheless, with talisman Lewandowski leading the attack, the Poles remain in with a shout of making it to the last 16.

Austria

Former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is in charge of Austria ( PA Wire )

Coach: Ralf Rangnick

Key player: Marcel Sabitzer

Euros best: Last 16 (2020)

Former Manchester United interim boss Rangnick took Austria through as group runners-up in qualifying behind Belgium. Austria beat Germany in a friendly in November, but hopes of further progress this summer look to have been hampered by a serious knee injury for captain David Alaba.

GROUP E

Belgium

Coach: Domenico Tedesco

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

Euros best: Runners-up (1980)

Red Devils boss Tedesco has slowly put his own mark on the squad since taking over in February 2023. The players may no longer be such a ‘golden generation’ but with Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne still pulling the strings in midfield and Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard among the goals, Belgium could be set for another deep run.

Ukraine

Ukraine will count on plenty of support in Germany ( Reuters )

Coach: Serhiy Rebrov

Key player: Artem Dovbyk

Euros best: Quarter-finals (2020)

Ukraine progressed through two play-off games as a late goal from Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk beat Iceland to book their spot in Germany. Appearing at a first major international tournament since Russia’s invasion in 2022, Rebrov’s squad - with Girona striker Artem Dovbyk in good form - will have plenty of support as they look to emulate making the quarter-finals four years ago.

Romania

Coach: Edward Iordanescu

Key player: George Puscas

Euros best: Quarter-finals (2000)

After an impressive qualification campaign as unbeaten group winners, Romania - with Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin in the squad - will be hoping to make an impact at a first tournament since 2016.

Slovakia

Coach: Francesco Calzona

Key player: Ondrej Duda

Euros best: Last 16 (2016)

Slovakia finished behind Portugal in qualifying - with manager Calzona having successfully combined international duties towards the end of campaign after taking over at Napoli - and reached a third consecutive Euro finals. However, hopes of getting out of the group, as they did in 2016, appear remote.

GROUP F

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo will feature at an 11th major tournament ( PA Wire )

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Euros best: Winners (2016)

With former Belgium boss Martinez in charge, Portugal coasted through qualifying with a perfect record - the only team to win all 10 games - and conceded just two goals. Tougher opposition awaits in Germany, which will be the 11th major tournament finals for 39-year-old Ronaldo.

Czech Republic

Coach: Ivan Hasek

Key player: Patrik Schick

Euros best: Runners-up (1996)

The Czechs have proved consistent qualifiers for the Euros since reaching the 1996 final at Wembley, making it through for an eighth successive appearance. Hasek’s squad have plenty of experience - including West Ham’s Tomas Soucek and Bayer Leverkusen forward Schick - which could see them through to the knockout stage.

Turkey

Coach: Vincenzo Montella

Key player: Hakan Calhanoglu

Euros best: Semi-finals (2008)

After topping their qualifying group ahead of Croatia and Wales, Montella’s squad will be focused on avoiding another early tournament exit - a fate they have suffered in the past two Euros finals. Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu will again be at the heart of the side, with Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler aiming to shine on the big stage.

Georgia

Coach: Willy Sagnol

Key player: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Euros best: First appearance

Despite finishing fourth in qualifying, Sagnol’s side went into the play-offs on the back of their Nations League campaign. Georgia defied the odds to reach a first international competition as an independent nation by beating Luxembourg and then Greece on penalties. Napoli forward Kvaratskhelia will carry his country’s hopes as tournament underdogs.

PA