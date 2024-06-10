Euro 2024: Team-by-team guide, key players and records for Germany
The European Championship will kick off on June 14, when hosts Germany play Scotland in Munich.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the 24 teams involved at Euro 2024.
GROUP A
Germany
Coach: Julian Nagelsmann
Key player: Jamal Musiala
Euros best: Winners (1972, 1980, 1996)
Having suffered another World Cup failure in Qatar, Germany eventually sacked manager Hansi Flick in September 2023 following a run of just four wins in 17 matches. Former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann has slowly steadied the ship, with back-to-back victories over France and the Netherlands in March’s friendlies raising belief of a solid run in the tournament on home soil.
Scotland
Coach: Steve Clarke
Key player: Scott McTominay
Euros best: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)
After finishing runners-up in their qualifying group to Spain, the Tartan Army will be hoping to celebrate a long-awaited first win at the Euros finals since 1996. Clarke’s side, though, will need to show an improvement from a lacklustre home loss against Northern Ireland in March.
Hungary
Coach: Marco Rossi
Key player: Dominik Szoboszlai
Euros best: Semi-finals (1964, 1972)
Captained by Liverpool’s attack-minded midfielder Szoboszlai, Hungary have reached a third straight Euros finals. The fixtures against Scotland and Switzerland will be key to hopes of further progress for the Magyars, who could be one of the tournament’s dark horses.
Switzerland
Coach: Murat Yakin
Key player: Xherdan Shaqiri
Euros best: Quarter-finals (2020)
Switzerland - who made the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after beating then world champions France on penalties - continued their fine qualification record as group runners-up. Could ex-Liverpool frontman Shaqiri, former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka and Newcastle defender Fabian Schar all be set for their international swansong?
GROUP B
Spain
Coach: Luis de la Fuente
Key player: Rodri
Euros best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)
Having taken over from Luis Enrique after Spain were knocked out of the World Cup, former under-21s boss De la Fuente stepped in to oversee a successful Euros qualifying campaign. The squad still have plenty of depth and also rising talent as La Roja seek a record fourth European Championship title - despite being in the proverbial ‘Group of Death’.
Croatia
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key player: Luka Modric
Euros best: Quarter-finals (1996, 2008)
Croatia continue to punch above their weight under long-term coach Dalic, building on third place at the 2022 World Cup to finish runners-up in the Nations League. Can veteran Real Madrid playmaker Modric help push Croatia past the last eight of the Euros for the first time?
Italy
Coach: Luciano Spalletti
Key player: Nicolo Barella
Euros best: Winners (1968, 2020)
The defending champions - who beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley three years ago - finished behind Gareth Southgate’s team in their qualifying group, having started the campaign under Roberto Mancini before Spalletti got the Azzurri over the line.
Albania
Coach: Sylvinho
Key player: Jasir Asani
Euros best: Group stage (2016)
The Eagles - managed by former Arsenal full-back Sylvinho - topped their qualifying group ahead of the Czech Republic to secure a second major tournament appearance. Albania’s challenge should not be taken too lightly, with Chelsea’s Armando Broja hoping to lead the line.
GROUP C
England
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key player: Jude Bellingham
Euros best: Runners-up (2020)
England, runners-up three years ago on home soil, continued their impressive qualification record with another unbeaten campaign, conceding just four goals. With Harry Kane fronting an array of attacking talent - including the likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Bellingham - there is real hope Southgate’s squad can end a near 60-year wait for a major international trophy.
Denmark
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Key player: Rasmus Hojlund
Euros best: Winners (1992)
Denmark also topped their qualifying group - albeit only on head-to-head record over Slovenia - as Hjulmand’s squad looked to recover from a disappointing 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The goals of Manchester United forward Hojlund will be key to hopes of progress.
Serbia
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key player: Aleksandar Mitrovic
Euros best: Quarter-finals (2000, as Serbia and Montenegro)
After a poor World Cup, Stojkovic’s side made it through to a first Euros finals since 2000, then as Serbia and Montenegro. There is plenty of talent in the squad, which includes former Fulham striker Mitrovic, captain Dusan Tadic and AC Milan forward Luka Jovic.
Slovenia
Coach: Matjaz Kek
Key player: Benjamin Sesko
Euros best: Group stage (2000)
Captained by veteran Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak, Slovenia are through to a first major tournament since the 2010 World Cup. While hopes of making history by getting into the knockout stages look a long shot, RB Leipzig forward Sesko will be one to watch.
GROUP D
France
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key player: Kylian Mbappe
Euros best: Winners (1984, 2000)
Les Bleus head to Germany as one of the tournament favourites after sweeping through qualifying unbeaten ahead of the Netherlands. Deschamps’ squad boasts an array of talent - with Mbappe again expected to push them on through the knockout stages.
Netherlands
Coach: Ronald Koeman
Key player: Virgil van Dijk
Euros best: Winners (1988)
Oranje boss Koeman - who was part of the Dutch squad which won Euro ‘88 - guided his team to the Nations League finals on home soil last summer. Can Liverpool defender Van Dijk lead the current crop on to glory in Germany?
Poland
Coach: Michal Probierz
Key player: Robert Lewandowski
Euros best: Quarter-finals (2016)
After finishing only third in qualifying, Poland had to come through the play-offs - edging past Wales after a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Cardiff. Nevertheless, with talisman Lewandowski leading the attack, the Poles remain in with a shout of making it to the last 16.
Austria
Coach: Ralf Rangnick
Key player: Marcel Sabitzer
Euros best: Last 16 (2020)
Former Manchester United interim boss Rangnick took Austria through as group runners-up in qualifying behind Belgium. Austria beat Germany in a friendly in November, but hopes of further progress this summer look to have been hampered by a serious knee injury for captain David Alaba.
GROUP E
Belgium
Coach: Domenico Tedesco
Key player: Kevin De Bruyne
Euros best: Runners-up (1980)
Red Devils boss Tedesco has slowly put his own mark on the squad since taking over in February 2023. The players may no longer be such a ‘golden generation’ but with Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne still pulling the strings in midfield and Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard among the goals, Belgium could be set for another deep run.
Ukraine
Coach: Serhiy Rebrov
Key player: Artem Dovbyk
Euros best: Quarter-finals (2020)
Ukraine progressed through two play-off games as a late goal from Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk beat Iceland to book their spot in Germany. Appearing at a first major international tournament since Russia’s invasion in 2022, Rebrov’s squad - with Girona striker Artem Dovbyk in good form - will have plenty of support as they look to emulate making the quarter-finals four years ago.
Romania
Coach: Edward Iordanescu
Key player: George Puscas
Euros best: Quarter-finals (2000)
After an impressive qualification campaign as unbeaten group winners, Romania - with Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin in the squad - will be hoping to make an impact at a first tournament since 2016.
Slovakia
Coach: Francesco Calzona
Key player: Ondrej Duda
Euros best: Last 16 (2016)
Slovakia finished behind Portugal in qualifying - with manager Calzona having successfully combined international duties towards the end of campaign after taking over at Napoli - and reached a third consecutive Euro finals. However, hopes of getting out of the group, as they did in 2016, appear remote.
GROUP F
Portugal
Coach: Roberto Martinez
Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo
Euros best: Winners (2016)
With former Belgium boss Martinez in charge, Portugal coasted through qualifying with a perfect record - the only team to win all 10 games - and conceded just two goals. Tougher opposition awaits in Germany, which will be the 11th major tournament finals for 39-year-old Ronaldo.
Czech Republic
Coach: Ivan Hasek
Key player: Patrik Schick
Euros best: Runners-up (1996)
The Czechs have proved consistent qualifiers for the Euros since reaching the 1996 final at Wembley, making it through for an eighth successive appearance. Hasek’s squad have plenty of experience - including West Ham’s Tomas Soucek and Bayer Leverkusen forward Schick - which could see them through to the knockout stage.
Turkey
Coach: Vincenzo Montella
Key player: Hakan Calhanoglu
Euros best: Semi-finals (2008)
After topping their qualifying group ahead of Croatia and Wales, Montella’s squad will be focused on avoiding another early tournament exit - a fate they have suffered in the past two Euros finals. Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu will again be at the heart of the side, with Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler aiming to shine on the big stage.
Georgia
Coach: Willy Sagnol
Key player: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Euros best: First appearance
Despite finishing fourth in qualifying, Sagnol’s side went into the play-offs on the back of their Nations League campaign. Georgia defied the odds to reach a first international competition as an independent nation by beating Luxembourg and then Greece on penalties. Napoli forward Kvaratskhelia will carry his country’s hopes as tournament underdogs.
