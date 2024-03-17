What time is the FA Cup semi-final draw today?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FA Cup draw takes place today to decide the semi-final line-up, which will play out on the weekend of 20 April.

Of the four fascinating quarter-finals this weekend, Coventry City stunned Wolves in yesterday’s opening tie before Manchester City knocked out Newcastle United. Today’s games see Chelsea face Leicester City and Manchester United host Liverpool.

The tournament itself held the first round of fixtures as far back as Saturday 5 August 2023, with the extra preliminary round. The first round proper started on 4 November 2023, and the Premier League clubs entered the tournament at the third round stage at the start of January.

In last year’s final Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 to lift the trophy, forming part of a historic treble claimed under Pep Guardiola for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw and get the latest odds for the tournament.

When is the draw?

The draw is set to take place today, Sunday 17 March. It will take place approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle in ITV1’s post-match coverage of Manchester United against Liverpool.

Ball numbers

1 Coventry City

2 Manchester United or Liverpool

3 Chelsea or Leicester City

4 Manchester City

How can I watch it?

You can watch the draw on ITV1, or ITVX. If Man Utd v Liverpool is decided over 90 minutes, it will start at approximately 5:40pm. While extra-time and penalties will ensure the draw starts after 6:30pm.

The Independent will have a live blog with all the details and updates from the semi-final draw too.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds: FA Cup winner

Man City 10/11

Liverpool 3/1

Chelsea 6/1

Manchester United 10/1

Coventry 20/1

Leicester 25/1