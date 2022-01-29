Vincent Aboubakar celebrates with Karl Toko Ekambi and Clinton Njie (AFP)

It’s Cameroon against Gambia in the first quarter-final of the 2022 African Cup of Nations as the Indomitable Lions battle the Scorpions, who will be keen to pull off another upset.

In their maiden appearance at the continental tournament, Gambia look to spoil the party against the hosts at Japoma Stadium.

Cameroon made hard work of Comoros last time out, with a 2-1 win in the Round of 16 despite the minnows playing 83 minutes with 10 men and a left-back in goal. While Tom Saintfiet’s side upset Tunisia in the group stage and then dumped out Guinea to advance to the last eight.

Gambia will have to cope without Boavista forward Yusupha Njie after his red card against Guinea, while there is also concern surrounding the availability of Ablie Jallow and Noah Sonko-Sundberg.

The hosts will be know they have a wonderful chance at a sixth African crown and they’ll hope to be led by skipper Vincent Aboubakar, the tournament’s top goalscorer, after six goals in just four matches so far. And a first-ever meeting between these sides in this tournament provides an opportunity for history to be made, including Gambia eager to replicate South Africa’s success as debutants to go on and land a place in the final four, as was the case for Bafana Bafana in 1996 - follow all the team news, live updates, analysis and reaction below: