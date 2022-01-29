Liveupdated1643469257

The Indomitable Lions as hosts take on the the Scorpions for a place in the final four of the showpiece continental tournament

Saturday 29 January 2022
<p>Vincent Aboubakar celebrates with Karl Toko Ekambi and Clinton Njie</p>

It’s Cameroon against Gambia in the first quarter-final of the 2022 African Cup of Nations as the Indomitable Lions battle the Scorpions, who will be keen to pull off another upset.

In their maiden appearance at the continental tournament, Gambia look to spoil the party against the hosts at Japoma Stadium.

Cameroon made hard work of Comoros last time out, with a 2-1 win in the Round of 16 despite the minnows playing 83 minutes with 10 men and a left-back in goal. While Tom Saintfiet’s side upset Tunisia in the group stage and then dumped out Guinea to advance to the last eight.

Gambia will have to cope without Boavista forward Yusupha Njie after his red card against Guinea, while there is also concern surrounding the availability of Ablie Jallow and Noah Sonko-Sundberg.

The hosts will be know they have a wonderful chance at a sixth African crown and they’ll hope to be led by skipper Vincent Aboubakar, the tournament’s top goalscorer, after six goals in just four matches so far. And a first-ever meeting between these sides in this tournament provides an opportunity for history to be made, including Gambia eager to replicate South Africa’s success as debutants to go on and land a place in the final four, as was the case for Bafana Bafana in 1996 - follow all the team news, live updates, analysis and reaction below:

Gambia will focus on defence

Cameroon are unquestionably the stronger side on paper this afternoon, with players omn the books of clubs including Bayern Munich and Inter in their starting lineup, but Gambia have progressed past some difficult opponents to make it this far.

They knocked out Naby Keita’s Guinea in the previous round and beat Tunisia on the final matchday of the group stage. They have scored once in each match so far and focus on keeping things tight at the back while trying to take an advantage in one key moment at the other end of the pitch.

Bologna’s Musa Barrow and Metz winger Ablie Jarrow have two each.

Dan Austin29 January 2022 15:14
Confirmed line-ups for Gambia vs Cameroon

These are the confirmed starting elevens for this afternoon’s AFCON quarter-final.

Gambia: Gaye; Bobb, Gomez, Colley, Janko; Jagne, Badamosi, Marreh, Touray; Sonko, Barrow.

Cameroon: Onana; Fai, Onguéné, Ngadeu, Tolo; Ngamaleu, Gouet, Kunde, Toko Ekambi; Choupo-Moting, Aboubakar.

Dan Austin29 January 2022 15:01
Aboubakar on fire so far

Cameroon striker and captain Vincent Aboubakar, formerly of Port, has been in sensational form so far this tournament and has scored six goals in four matches in front of his home crowd.

The 31-year-old scored a double in the opening matchday victory over Burkina Faso 20 days ago, before scoring another double in the 4-1 win over Ethiopia and the equaliser in the 1-1 with Cabo Verde.

Those goals leads the Indomitable Lions to the knockouts stages, and Aboubakar scored the second with a lovely shuffle and finish past ten-man Comoros’ stand-in Chaker Alhadur in a 2-1 win.

Aboubakar’s six goals are more than any player has scored in the last 11 AFCON tournaments.

Dan Austin29 January 2022 14:57
African Cup of Nations 2022 odds

Here are the odds for the winner of the 2022 African Cup of Nations:

  • Senegal 5/2
  • Cameroon 11/4
  • Morocco 7/2
  • Egypt 11/2
  • Tunisia 8/1
  • Burkina Faso 25/1
  • Equatorial Guinea 40/1
  • Gambia 50/1
Jack Rathborn29 January 2022 14:22
Gambia vs Cameroon prediction

Cameroon are the team with the experience and it would take a lot for Gambia, a nation debuting at the tournament, to cause an upset. While it wouldn’t be impossible, after Cameroon edged past Comoros they have to be growing in confidence that they’ll make it to the last four. Gambia 0-3 Cameroon.

Jack Rathborn29 January 2022 13:56
Gambia vs Cameroon predicted line-ups

Gambia: Jobe; Modou, Colley, Sanneh, Tore; Marreh, Adams, Darboe; Colley, Barrow, Ceesay

Cameroon: Onana; Fai, Moukoudi, Ngadeu, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Ngamaleu, Ekambi; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

Jack Rathborn29 January 2022 13:56
Gambia vs Cameroon team news

Gambia will be without Yusupha Njie after he was handed a red card against Guinea. On the injury front, Ablie Jallow is in doubt after he limped off the pitch and Noah Sonko Sundberg missed the match against Guinea with injury.

Cameroon, on the other hand, haven’t suffered major injuries at the tournament and so they have the pick of their team.

Jack Rathborn29 January 2022 13:56

