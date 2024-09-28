Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Manchester City travel to Newcastle in the opening match of the weekend in the Premier League on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm at St. James’ Park.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into the match leading the league table by one point over recent rivals Liverpool, though this fixture marks their first without Rodri, after the Spanish midfielder suffered a potentially season-ending injury in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Newcastle come into their sixth game of the new league season off the back of a disappointing 3-1 loss to Fulham last week, though the Magpies still sit sixth in the league, and just three points behind leaders City.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side would send some moderate shockwaves through the league, but they’ll have to be far better than they were last week if they want to take any points off the champions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Newcastle vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, 28 September, at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with the build-up starting from 11am. Subscribers can also watch online or via the discovery+ app.

What is the team news?

Newcastle have no new injury concerns from the loss to Fulham last week, and with their Carabao Cup match against Wimbledon being postponed due to rain, the Magpies missed picking up any injuries in that competition too.

Eddie Howe will of course pick the strongest side possible against City, though he may be struggling to figure out exactly which players that side consists of after unconvincing displays against Fulham and Wolves.

Lloyd Kelly and Joe Willock were both replaced at half-time in the Magpies’ loss last week, so Lewis Hall and Jacob Murphy could expect to start in their places. Alternatively, Sandro Tonali could come in to make his first league start since the end of his betting ban.

The front line of Barnes, Isak and Gordon seem to have cemented their places in the starting line-up, as have Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in midfield.

For City, the big injury news is that Rodri could be ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury against Arsenal.

In addition, Pep Guardiola will be without Nathan Ake until after the October international break, while Kevin de Bruyne remains a doubt.

It remains to be seen how Guardiola will set up without Rodri, with Mateo Kovacic used against Arsenal when the Spaniard came off last week.

Predicted lineups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Murphy; Gordon, Isak, Barnes.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan; Savio, Haaland, Foden.

Odds

Newcastle 10/3

Draw 12/5

Man City 1/2

Prediction

Despite the injury to Rodri, Newcalte’s mixed form gives City an advantage before the game even starts. City should have the quality to get yet another away win, but expect the Magpies to raise their performance level to make it a close encounter. Newcastle 1-2 Manchester City.

