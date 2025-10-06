Rangers have endured a nightmare start to the 2025/26 campaign, with a dreadful first couple of months of the season culminating in the club deciding to sack manager Russell Martin.

Martin managed just one win across the opening eight matches of the new Scottish Premiership season, with five draws and a loss meaning Rangers sit in the bottom half of the table as the international break arrives.

While normally expected to be title contenders, Rangers now face a mountain to climb to challenge for the league – sitting 11 points behind table-topping Hearts and nine behind bitter rivals Celtic. As a result, the Gers have been pushed out to 11/1 outsiders in the Scottish Premiership odds to win the top-flight crown.

They were also embarrassed by Club Brugge in Champions League qualifying before losing the opening two matches of their Europa League campaign.

This all means that the news of Russell’s departure comes as no shock, though the club hierarchy must now set about finding a replacement.

Betting sites have former boss Steven Gerrard as the favourite to take over at Ibrox, with Premier League stalwart Sean Dyche also in the running alongside Danny Rohl, Graham Potter and former Bayern Munich midfielder Mark van Bommel.

Gerrard, who won the Scottish title at Ibrox in 2021, is priced as low as 5/4 to succeed Martin, with Dyche slightly further back at football odds around 5/2 on football betting sites.

Next Rangers Manager Odds

Manager Odds Betting site Steven Gerrard 5/4 BetVictor Sean Dyche 5/2 Bet365 Danny Rohl 3/1 William Hill Kevin Muscat 9/2 BetVictor Mark van Bommel 5/1 BetVictor Derek McInnes 5/1 BetVictor Graham Potter 8/1 Ladbrokes Steve Cooper 10/1 BetVictor Barry Ferguson 20/1 Betfred Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 33/1 Bet365

Note that according to the terms on most betting sites, “caretaker and interim managers completing at least 10 consecutive competitive games will be deemed the permanent manager”.

Former Rangers boss Gerrard is the early front-runner to take over at Ibrox, with the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership winner having seen little success since leaving Glasgow.

Failed spells at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq followed, with the ex-Liverpool midfielder not yet able to recapture the magic that led Rangers to their first title in a decade just a few seasons ago.

However, his previous relationship with the club hierarchy will likely stand him in good stead, with his successes perhaps serving as a springboard – as both himself and Rangers look to recapture success at the top level.

Dyche is another manager who has been out of work for a little while, the Englishman not having managed since leaving Everton in January of this year.

However, the success he saw when in charge of Burnley – albeit a different type of success to winning titles – means that he is seen as a solid candidate for this type of job, and especially one that requires an overhaul in attitudes as well as tactics.

The rest of the list is at longer odds than that duo, though Rohl is priced around 3/1, the German also put of a job since leaving Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the new season.

Nevertheless, his own performance in charge of the crisis club means he’s viewed positively as he looks to take the next step in his management journey, though at the age of just 36 Rangers may look to go in a different direction.

Next Rangers Boss Odds: Who’s in the running?

The next candidates includes a list of a few lesser-known names, with former Rangers defender and current Shanghai Port FC coach Kevin Muscat next up at odds around 9/2.

The Australian has managed teams including Yokohama F. Marinos and Melbourne Victory, but it is not known whether he’ll be deemed to have sufficient experience to take over at this time.

Former Barcelona and Bayern midfielder Van Bommel is priced at 5/1, with the Dutchman recently saying he’d be interested in the job, and he could be an interesting prospect having led Royal Antwerp to two cup finals as well as their first title in 66 years in 2022/23.

Having also managed at PSV and Wolfsburg, the 48-year-old has perhaps the highest level of top-flight experience out of all the candidates, though a complicated spell in Germany – having been in charge of Wolfsburg for just four months – means he may be seen as a risk at this point.

Derek McInnes is another former Rangers player on the list, with the Scot priced at 5/1 to return to Ibrox. The current Hearts manager only took over the club ahead of the start of this season but he has the team flying in the Premiership, top of the table and two points ahead of Celtic.

While it would likely be difficult to prise him away from Tynecastle Park, the former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock manager definitely has the most experience in the Scottish top flight out of anyone on the list.

Next Rangers Manager Odds: Outsiders for Ibrox hotseat

Some former Premier League bosses make up the outside shouts to take over at Rangers, with the recently sacked Graham Potter priced at 8/1 after leaving West Ham as recently as 27 September. While it is unknown whether he would want to return to management so soon, his Premier League experience and relative success at Brighton make him an interesting candidate in a potentially easier league.

Steve Cooper is another recently sacked manager in the running, with the former Leicester boss now in charge of Danish side Brondby. However, this appointment looks very unlikely, with the Welshman having only taken over the Copenhagen-based club on 9 September.

At 20/1, former interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson is another interesting outside shout, while ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is priced at a speculative 33/1 after recently being sacked by Turkish club Besiktas.

