Spain take on Georgia at Euro 2024 for a place in the quarter-finals.

La Roja have shone in Germany with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams providing a spark to establish Luis de la Fuente’s side as one of the favourites.

A magnificent display against Italy was followed up by a much-changed Spain outfit edging past Albania to maintain the only 100 percent record in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Georgia have grown in confidence behind Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Metz striker Georges Mikautadze, who has been linked with West Ham, to create history under Willy Sagnol.

Follow all the latest updates from Cologne plus the result and reaction from Gelsenkirchen as England play Slovakia: