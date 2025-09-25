Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Brom vs Leicester Betting Tips

Leicester to win - 9/4 Bet365

Over 2.5 goals scored - 15/13 Unibet

Two of the Championship’s high-flyers go head-to-head on Friday night when Leicester make the trip to the Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion (8pm, Sky Sports Football).

The Foxes have settled well into life back in the EFL following their relegation from the Premier League, and currently sit fourth with 11 points from their opening six games.

West Brom sit just three places and one point behind them in the table, and they have the shorter Championship promotion odds at 9/2, compared to the 11/2 available on betting sites for Leicester to go straight back up.

This is the second week in a row that the Baggies have been in Friday night action, but they will be hoping for better luck this week after being beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough last time out.

That defeat at the Riverside was their second successive loss after going down 1-0 to Derby County at home, ending their four-game unbeaten start to the season.

Leicester go into the game with two draws from their last two games. A 2-2 draw away at Oxford, when the Foxes twice came from behind, was followed by a goalless draw at home to Coventry last time out.

They have lost just once in the league so far, when they were beaten 2-1 by Preston North End at Deepdale in the second league game of the season.

West Brom vs Leicester Betting Preview: Midlands duo can light up the Hawthorns

Marti Cifuentes' side have won six of their last seven matches against West Brom. You have to go back to 2016 for the last time they lost this fixture, goals from James Morrison and Matt Phillips earning West Brom a 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium that day.

The Foxes have actually won on their last six trips to the Hawthorns, with each win coming under a different manager - Nigel Pearson, Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare, Claude Puel, Brendan Rodgers, and Enzo Maresca.

So, it’s no surprise that football betting sites are backing Leicester for the win, while you can also get 12/5 on a draw and considering the Baggies finished last season with 19 draws, they are pretty used to games finishing all square.

There have been plenty of goals in this fixture in recent years, with over 2.5 scored in their last five matches, and the fact that both teams have scored in all but one league game suggest we should expect goals on Friday.

West Brom vs Leicester prediction 1: Over 2.5 goals scored - 15/13 Unibet

Foxes to continue their promotion push

Leicester have already shown their battling qualities so far this season, a quality that was missing last season as they went down with a whimper, collecting just 25 points from the 114 available.

They have won more points from losing positions this season so far than anyone else in the Championship, collecting four as they came from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday and draw with Oxford.

The Foxes have also had the highest proportion of their total shots on target with 43 per cent of their 77 shots on target. The Baggies’ defence is going to have to be at their best to keep Abdul Fatawu, Jordan Ayew, Stephy Mavididi and co quiet.

West Brom vs Leicester prediction 2: Leicester to win - 9/4 Bet365

West Brom vs Leicester team news

West Brom: Striker Daryl Dike won’t be involved again after suffering another injury setback in his recovery from the thigh injury suffered in pre-season, but Josh Maja is in contention. Ryan Mason is likely to make changes after an experimental lineup last weekend failed, so we could see Alfie Gilchrist, Toby Collyer and Mikey Johnston all back in the starting lineup.

Leicester City: The Foxes have no new injuries following their 0-0 draw against Coventry last Saturday but they are still be without new signing Aaron Ramsey after he was sent off on his debut against Oxford.

West Brom vs Leicester betting offer

Punters can collect £50 in free football bets from Betano by wagering £10 or more on West Brom vs Leicester on Friday evening.

This offer is only available for new customers who sign up using the link below, opt in to the bet £10, get £50 offer on Betano and then make a first deposit of £10 or more.

Once you’re account is funded, wager a minimum of £10 on any football market at odds of evens or greater.

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, Betano will credit bettors with £50 in free bets, split up into the following denominations:

£10 Free Bet - Any football double, treble or higher

£10 Free Bet - Any football correct score market

£20 Free Bet - Any football market

£10 Free Bet - Any football ACCA

Please gamble responsibly

If you’re having a bet on West Brom vs Leicester, remember to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using the best betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.