Canada vs Great Britain live stream: How to watch Tokyo 2020 fixture online and on TV

Great Britain play their third and final group stage match in the women’s football at the Tokyo Olympics, facing Canada as they seek to secure top spot.

Hege Riise’s squad are already assured of a place in the quarter-finals, having taken six points from their first two games, but the head coach wants another shut-out and first place. “We feel like we have a great opportunity now to win the group, win the game tomorrow and we all desire to do that. So that’s the main focus now,” she said. “The first thought in our mind is to attack. We want to score goals, we want to win but this team have so much pride in the defensive organisation, so it’s a balance between those two.”

Ellen White has so far netted all three goals, a brace coming in the 2-0 win over Chile to start their Olympic campaign, before Team GB saw off Japan with a late winner and a 1-0 scoreline.

Canada are second and know a draw guarantees progression for themselves, too.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12pm BST on Tuesday 27 July, at the Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BBC 1 and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer. It will also be on Eurosport 5 and the Eurosport player, as well as Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Canada could be without Stephanie Labbie again after she missed the second match with an injury picked up against Japan.

Fran Kirby is available once more after missing the first two group games with injury. Changes could be made for Great Britain as they are already assured of a quarter-final spot.

Predicted line-ups

Canada: Sheridan; Chapman, Zadorsky, Buchanan, Lawrence; Grosso, Scott, Fleming; Beckie, Sinclair, Prince

Great Britain: Roebuck; Daly, Bright, Houghton, Bronze; Walsh, Ingle, Little; Hemp, White, Parris

Odds

Canada 29/10

Draw 2/1

Great Britain 19/20

Prediction

Team GB to stay unbeaten and claim top spot in style. Canada 1-1 Great Britain.