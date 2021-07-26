A third clean sheet is in Hege Riise’s sights, as the Great Britain head coach prepares to send her side out to face Canada in the third group stage game at the Olympics.

There are real medal hopes for Team GB in the women’s football, though there will perhaps have to be an upturn in attacking fortunes and intent to go alongside the defensive solidity.

“We take pride in our defending and how we defend,” Riise said. “Defending starts from the top and when we won against Japan, it shows when you are strong defensively, you only need one goal. But we also take pride in how we attack and how we try to finish the game as well.”

A third victory would be impressive and secure top spot for Great Britain - but so too would a draw, and that result would also see Canada assured of a last-eight spot.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12pm BST on Tuesday 27 July, at the Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BBC 1 and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer. It will also be on Eurosport 5 and the Eurosport player, as well as Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Canada could be without Stephanie Labbie again after she missed the second match with an injury picked up against Japan.

Fran Kirby is available once more after missing the first two group games with injury. Changes could be made for Great Britain as they are already assured of a quarter-final spot.

Predicted line-ups

Canada: Sheridan; Chapman, Zadorsky, Buchanan, Lawrence; Grosso, Scott, Fleming; Beckie, Sinclair, Prince

Great Britain: Roebuck; Daly, Bright, Houghton, Bronze; Walsh, Ingle, Little; Hemp, White, Parris

Odds

Canada 29/10

Draw 2/1

Great Britain 19/20

Prediction

Team GB to stay unbeaten and claim top spot in style. Canada 1-1 Great Britain.