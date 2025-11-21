Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday’s Tips

Sunnyvilla (Haydock, 12.40) – 0.5pts each-way @ 11/2 ( William Hill )

Iroko (Haydock, 13.50) – 1pt win @ 11/4 ( William Hill )

Ace Of Spades (Haydock, 14.25) – 1pt each-way @ 7/1 ( bet365 )

Grey Dawning (Haydock, 15.00) – 2pts win @ 10/11 ( Betfred )

Shomen Uchi (Haydock, 15.35) – 1pt win @ 5/1 ( William Hill )

Pic D’orhy (Ascot, 13.30) – 2pts win @ 7/2 (Ladbrokes)

Sunday’s Tip

Fact To File (15.00, Punchestown) – 2pts win @ 11/8 (bet365)

It’s time for the first Grade 1 staying chase of the season, as Haydock Park stages the Betfair Chase. I’ve got a two-point selection for that race, one of seven racing tips from across the weekend that can be found on all good betting sites.

Betfair Chase (15.00, Haydock)

It’s a Grade 1 chase in name but the Betfair Chase is at best third of the six elite staying chases in Britain and Ireland, behind the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the King George VI Chase.

Perhaps it’s the latter event, only a month or so away, that prevents some contenders turning up for this or maybe it’s because this race is often run on bottomless ground and trainers don’t want to give their horses too hard a race at this time of year.

Either way, it’s drawn a field of just five this time, with Venetia Williams-trained Royal Pagaille trying to complete a hat-trick of wins in it. For all he’s won two Grade 1 races, his handicap mark stands at just 159, which underlines my comments with regard to class.

Nonetheless, he is very good around here and on slow ground and should again give a good account. Irish National winner Haiti Couleurs is very much a horse on the way up but he is not much of a price on horse racing betting sites for one who has to find 12lb on official ratings with GREY DAWNING and Dan Skelton’s ante-post favourite is more my idea of the winner.

He has a good record when fresh, he’s maturing all the time and, although he was beaten two lengths by Royal Pagaille in this last season, there looks to be more chancing of eking a few pounds more out of him that his reopposing rival. His trainer has been making all the right noises too.

Haydock tip 1: Grey Dawning – 2pts win @ 10/11 (Betfred)

Bet At Your Best With Betfair Handicap Chase (12.40, Haydock)

Nicky Richards has rarely got the credit he deserves, having followed in his illustrious father’s footsteps as a trainer but for me, despite perhaps not having as many big names as ‘Gordon W’ did, he will always be a trainer to follow.

I like the look of SUNNYVILLA from his Cumbrian yard in this contest. A former inmate of Donal Hassett in Ireland, he has only raced twice since joining Richards. He won the first of those decisively over course and distance (heavy) last December. He then ran to a similar level when a seven length second at Ayr (2m½f, good to soft) when last seen in February.

It's that patient handling that so often pays dividends for followers of this trainer and he may be capable of squeezing a bit more improvement out of his charge now he’s got to know him better. His record when fresh is good and at 13/2 at the time of writing on some betting apps, we can back him each-way for some insurance.

Haydock tip 2: Sunnyvilla – 0.5pts each-way @ 11/2 (William Hill)

Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase (13.50, Haydock)

It’s not often you see a Grand National favourite turning up next in a graduation chase but that’s the case with IROKO, who finished fourth in the Aintree marathon at the tender age of seven last April.

He did, however, turn up for this race last year and ran well, finishing a close second to Trelawne, despite arguably being a bit too keen. Bigger targets are probably still ahead for him and he can continue to progress.

He’s had wind surgery while he’s been away from the track, he has a good record when he’s freshened up and I think he can handle this marked drop back in trip.

Haydock tip 3: Iroko – 1pt win @ 11/4 (William Hill)

Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle (14.25, Haydock)

This looks very competitive on paper and there was certainly plenty to like about the pre-race favourite Ma Shontou, when he won at Cheltenham last month. Trainer Emma Lavelle hinted that she might have a crack at the Pertemps Final with him at the Festival next March and I could see him running a mighty race in that.

He may also do so here but Emma’s string is a bit quieter than it was in October, which is a concern. Hartington, Jingko Blue and the more exposed Joyeux Machin can all have cases made. However, I am siding with the Skeltons’ first string, ACE OF SPADES.

His trainer thinks there’s a fair bit more to come from him and going back up to this trip could be the catalyst for that. He was just touched off on his only previous try over three miles, at Ayr in the spring. He improved again when scoring at Aintree (2m4f, good to soft) on last month’s reappearance and he showed last season that he is capable of backing up a win.

He may still be ahead of the handicapper in this discipline and he certainly looks a backable each-way proposition at the prices on horse racing betting apps, to give us a bit of extra insurance on a return. If things drop right, I think he can win again.

Haydock tip 4: Ace Of Spades – 1pt each-way @ 7/1 (bet365)

Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase (15.35, Haydock)

I’ve been really looking forward to the return to action of SHOMEN UCHI and he’s back out and fresh for what is just his second chase start.

Trainer Sam Thomas has his string in good form and this eight-year-old is one he’s had to be patient with. He’s won a bumper and then trounced his field in a Chepstow maiden hurdle in the spring of 2023.

His trainer said he got a leg injury after that and so had to wait until last February to give him a spin over fences. It was only a small field contest that he won at Carlisle (2m4f, good to soft) but he had them at it from some way out and despite fluffing the second-last fence, he still had plenty in the tank and stayed on strongly.

He’s up 5lb for that and now pitched in against some experienced chasers, including Famous Bridge, who won this two years ago and again has claims. However, my selection is unexposed and I’ll be surprised if he isn’t going on to better things in this sphere before too long. As a three mile hurdle winner, the return to further also looks positive.

Haydock tip 4: Shomen Uchi – 1pt win @ 5/1 (William Hill)

Ladbrokes 1965 Chase (13.30, Ascot)

And finally for Saturday, to Ascot for this Grade 2 contest over 2m5f. It’s a small but competitive field and sees PIC D’ORHY try to complete a hat-trick in the race and what would be a fifth win in eight seasons for his trainer, Paul Nicholls.

If the proven Grade 1 winner, Il Est Francais, is able to produce close to his best, he has a big chance here, given that he receives weight from all four of his opponents. This trip on a stiff track looks a good option, given how he emptied in the final couple of furlongs in last season’s King George, where he’d jumped them into the ground and won the race, before his stamina gave out.

However, he is hot and cold and for all the positives, I think his price (9/4 at the time of writing) is shorter than I’d like to be taking about him. The same applies to Jango Baie, who I backed when he won last season’s Arkle (I’m not sure I was convinced he’d beat Majborough but I just felt there was a bit of value in his price that day). I think he can go on to better things but he has a bit to prove over this far on a stiff track, especially if they get racing early which is entirely possible give those in the field.

So back to Pic D’orhy, who is a standing dish here, having won five times, including this race twice and the Grade 1 Ascot Chase twice. He put up a good performance on his reappearance in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby. He was just outstayed by Djelo over three miles but this is his track and at 7/2 at the time of writing, he’s just too good here to be turning down the chance to back him at that price.

Ascot tip: Pic D’orhy – 2pts win @ 7/2 (Ladbrokes)

Sunday Racing Tip

John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase (Punchestown, 15.00)

I know you’ll be wanting some thoughts on that best race of the season so far and, who knows, it might turn out to be the race of the season, the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.

Like so many races this century, the starting point has to be W P Mullins, as he’s saddled the winner of eight of the last ten renewals, including last year’s victor FACT TO FILE.

He finished a distance clear of the subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin 12 months ago but that reopposing rival was definitely below par that day and otherwise his record when fresh is good. I would not put anyone who fancies taking the 11/1 on offer each-way about Gavin Cromwell’s runner, as is he is even 85 per cent fit, he’d have a cracking chance of making the frame.

Fastorslow won this at 9/1 two years ago, which is by far the biggest priced winner of the past decade. Shocks are rare, with none of the other nine recent winners going off at an SP greater than 7/2. At 5/1, I am happy to watch Martin Brassil’s gelding this time and wait for other targets on a sound surface.

For the winner, therefore, that nudges us back to Fact To File or his stable companion Gaelic Warrior. Both Closutton inmates are serious racehorses and there’s little to choose between them on their best form. Both go well when fresh and the handicapper can separate them by only 3lb, so if one is not fully firing first time out and the other is closer to his best, then the result will take care of itself. To me, this trip feels more like Fact To File’s optimum and I’d rather be with him, despite the short odds.

Punchestown tip: Fact To File (15.00, Punchestown) – 2pts win @ 11/8 (bet365)

