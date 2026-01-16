Friday racing tips

There’s a busy Friday of racing to look forward to and my attention on betting sites has been drawn to the cards at Market Rasen and Windsor.

Fitzdares Your Personal Bookmaker Lightning Novices' Chase (Windsor, 13.50)

He’s a shortie but he looks the best horse in this small field Grade 2 event and I like the chances of BE AWARE for Dan Skelton in the Lightning Novices’ Chase.

I’ve gone on record with my thoughts about Lulamba already this season. He looks absolutely top drawer and so there was no disgrace in the Alcester inmate being beaten by the Henderson horse in a Sandown Grade 1.

This seven-year-old’s performances are still heading in the right direction and he should be capable of winning in this grade. He jumps well, travels and it would be no surprise to see him go pillar to post if Harry Skelton can’t find something to give him a lead.

Friday racing tip 1: Be Aware – 3pts win @ 6/5 (William Hill)

Unibet Middle Distance Chase Series Veterans' Handicap Chase (Market Rasen, 14.05)

Doyen Du Bar was just a shade disappointing last time at Wetherby when beaten at odds-on and I think the pre-race favourite on horse racing betting sites here looks vulnerable to BILL BAXTER.

Warren Greatrex’s ten-year-old can be a bit in and out himself but he showed at Punchestown last season that he’s still very capable, having won a Listed chase over an extended 3m at the festival.

He wasn’t far off that level when, after a hurdles prep run behind Haiti Couleurs, he was just outstayed late on and finished sixth in the Becher Chase (3m2f, soft) at Aintree last month.

I’d say he’s better suited to this drop back in trip than the favourite is to stepping up and his pilot Harry Bannister could make this into more of a stamina test. He’s still running to within four or five pounds of his best and that may well be good enough.

Friday racing tip 2: Bill Baxter – 1pt win @ 4/1 (bet365)

Fitzdares Telephone And Text Betting Service Mares' Handicap Chase (Windsor, 14.25)

There are few, if any, trainers that have their string going better than Sam Thomas at present and ALFIE'S PRINCESS looks capable of adding another win for the Lisvane-based handler in Windsor’s mares’ handicap chase.

The bay continued to recent upward curve when beating Clotilda with more in hand than the three length margin suggested on her reappearance at Wincanton. She still looks well treated from this 5lb higher mark and can take this £60,000 contest.

Friday racing tip 3: Alfie’s Princess – 3pts win @ 5/2 (Ladbrokes)

Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle (Windsor, 15.00)

This looks like proving to be a really good piece of placement by Kerry Lee, who sends NEMEAN LION back to Windsor and I think he can claim the Weatherbys Hurdle for the second year running.

He was always going to be up against it in the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth on his return to action but he showed up well after being hampered by the fall of Constitution Hill and finished under two lengths behind the champion hurdler, Golden Ace.

He’s one of those ‘in-between’ types who’s rated in the 150s and is therefore difficult to place in handicaps and just short of the best at the elite level. However, he’s proven in this company and can underline that here.

Friday racing tip 4: Nemean Lion – 3pts win @ 7/4 (BetVictor)

Fitzdares Sovereign Handicap Hurdle (Windsor, 15.35)

A big field has assembled for this £110,000 prize pot, and at the time of writing, they go 7/1 the field, so there’s value to be had. I think the bookmakers could live to rue offering 14/1 about the Stuart Edmunds-trained BUBBLE DUBI, who bridged an absence by romping home in a Class 4 Aintree handicap hurdle by 11 lengths (2m1f, good to soft) in November.

He won’t mind these softer conditions and the second and third from that race has given the form a very solid look. Even though he’s nine years old, he has very few miles on the clock and he may still have further improvement in him after that career best.

Admittedly, this is a deeper race but that’s perhaps why his price on some betting apps suggests he isn’t being taken as seriously by the layers as I think should be the case. He can go very well after a 9lb rise and is backable each-way.

Friday racing tip 5: Bubble Dubi – 1pt each-way @ 14/1 (Ladbrokes)

