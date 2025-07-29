Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival begins on 29 July as one of the biggest events of the summer racing calendar takes place at the famed West Sussex racecourse.

Alongside Epsom and Royal Ascot, Glorious Goodwood – as it is affectionately known – is a highlight of the flat British racing calendar, with 37 races across five days.

And three Group 1 races will be headlining the action, in the form of the Sussex Stakes, the Goodwood Cup and the Nassau Stakes.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the best Glorious Goodwood betting offers, stating their advantages, tips on using them and the latest betting sign up offers.

Types of Goodwood 2025 Betting Offers

Below is a quick rundown of the main types of Goodwood offers that you’ll find on the best betting sites.

Free Bets: These are simply bets offered by bookies in which the customer does not need to stake their own funds. Goodwood free bet offers may come as part of a welcome offer, though some bookies will hand out free bets if you stake a certain amount on specified races at Goodwood.

Enhanced Odds/Price Boosts: Enhanced odds and price boosts are simply Glorious Goodwood odds that have been improved (or enhanced) ahead of races. They may also apply to accumulators and specials and typically focus on popular selections.

Non-Runner No Bet: Non-Runner No Bet is a feature that some bookies provide that stipulates that your bet will be voided – and your stake returned – if the horse you wagered on doesn’t run, for whatever reason.

Best Odds Guaranteed: Best Odds Guaranteed is now a widespread offer run by plenty of horse racing betting sites. It guarantees that if you take an early price on a horse and the starting price (SP) is higher, the bookmaker will pay out at the better odds if your horse wins.

Money-Back Specials: Money-back specials are offers that specify that the punter will get money back (usually for use on another stake) if the original bet fulfils certain criteria. For Goodwood 2025, this is usually something along the lines of ‘money back if your horse finishes in ‘x’ position’ or a type of Non-Runner No Bet offer.

Best Goodwood Offers

Betfred

Betfred have arguably the best welcome offer in the business. New customers can secure £50 in free bets after signing up, depositing £10 and betting £10 online on any sports market with odds of 1/1 or greater. Your free bets will be credited once your qualifying wager has settled. Be sure to use the Betfred promo code BETFRED50 when registering.

In terms of Goodwood-specific offers, they’re offering extra places in particular races - paying five places instead of four in some instances. There’s also an opportunity to claim no wagering free spins just by placing a single £10 on selected Goodwood races.

BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin mainly offer MoneyBack Specials, including the Beaten by a Nose promotion whereby punters can receive up to £100 in free bet refunds if their horse is beaten by a nose (excludes Lucky 15 bets).

They also have the Beaten by half a length in a Chase promo, where up to £100 in free bet can be refunded if your horse loses by less than half a length, including nose, short head, plus head and neck (excludes Lucky 15).

There is also an offer for money back up to £100 if your horse finishes second to a 50/1 outsider (also excludes Lucky 15s).

Unibet

Unibet’s wide variety of Goodwood betting offers include the Racing Acca Boost, a chance for users to boost three accas daily, with boosts of 40 per cent available with a maximum stake of £20.

With the Uniboost promo, bettors can select three horses per day to boost their odds. It can be on any day or any race with a maximum bet of £20.

Have you tried the Same Race Multi on Unibet yet? It offers users a new bet builder style feature specially designed for horse racing. It allows customers to pick multiple bets from the same race into a four-legged bet builder. This is unique and could prove a big hit during Goodwood.

Furthermore, Unibet also has a wide range of price boosts available on popular Goodwood picks. Look out for these boosts on the homepage, especially the Super Boost for the leading races.

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes have one of best Goodwood sign-up offers around. New customers can sign up and deposit and wager £5 on any sports market at odds of 1/2 or greater and receive £20 in free bets paid out in four £5 tranches.

Ladbrokes also have place insurance, giving customers their money back as cash in certain races if your horse fails to win, but places with its Place Insurance promotion.

There’s also daily price boosts, best odds guaranteed and a minimum £100,000 placepot.

William Hill

William Hill provide new customers with £30 in free bets when they sign up via a mobile device and bet £10. The welcome bonus will arrive as three £10 free bets and all are valid on Goodwood this week.

William Hill offer Best Odds Guaranteed on all Goodwood races. With BOG, if you place a bet on a horse at an early price and its starting price (SP) turns out to be higher, you'll be paid at the better odds.

Meanwhile, Hills also have a range of Bet Boosts on a wide variety of horses and Goodwood races. These offer premium value compared to original odds.

Bet365

Bet365 offer a simple bet £10 get £30 welcome offer. It allow users to secure £30 in free bets by simply signing up, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sport with odds of 1/5 or greater.

The low odds threshold stands out to us, making this offer potentially valuable. Use the Bet365 bonus code INDY2025 when signing up to secure your free bets.

Beyond that, Bet365 offers outstanding value on their sportsbook for a range of Goodwood races. Most if not all races will have price boosts, but look out for the Super Boost of the day that offers even better value than other betting sites on the market.

They also offer extra places on selected Goodwood races, boosting the possibilities for each-way betting. Bear in mind, this offer is not eligible with BOG.

Interestingly, Bet365 are running a brand new product during Goodwood - look out for Position Payout, which is a fixed-odds feature that lets you earn returns based on your horse’s finishing position, with set multipliers offering payouts even if your selection doesn’t win.

How to Choose the Best Goodwood Bet Offers

With so many Goodwood offers around, it can be difficult to settle on one or two promotions.

Nevertheless, there are some factors to keep in mind when choosing between offers:

Individual preferences: Make sure to choose an offer – and a betting site – that caters to your individual tastes, whether that be solid sign-up offer or day-to-day offers tailored to your preferred races and horses. Welcome offers: There are dozens of Goodwood welcome offers that are valid for use on the festival, so make sure to pick an offer with favourable terms and good value. Terms and conditions: With regards to terms, make sure they are as unrestrictive as possible. Favourable terms include no maximum win cap, a longer timeframe to take advantage of the offer, a range of available payment methods or the amount needed to make the qualifying wager. Wagering requirements: The best offers carry no wagering requirements, meaning you can withdraw winnings (or re-use them to your preference) without being forced to re-stake them. This is more common on casino sites, but some new betting sites impose them on sportsbook offers. Offer validity: Make sure the offer is valid for a reasonable amount of time – for Goodwood, this may be until the final races of the festival, or the end of the day.

Tips For Goodwood Betting

There are several things to consider before wagering on any given horse or race:

Horses : Take a look at the horse’s recent form and how it has performed on that particular course or race in the past.

: Take a look at the horse’s recent form and how it has performed on that particular course or race in the past. Trainers : Research the particular trainer’s record at Goodwood and in certain races.

: Research the particular trainer’s record at Goodwood and in certain races. Jockeys : It pays to have a look at the jockey’s record and relationship with the horse, as well as their past experience with certain horses and trainers.

: It pays to have a look at the jockey’s record and relationship with the horse, as well as their past experience with certain horses and trainers. Weather and course: The weather can play a big part in how a horse performs.

The weather can play a big part in how a horse performs. Types of bet: Research which sort of bet suits the race and horse. For example, using E/W bets and other special acca bets such as placepots may help to cover your bases. However, bear in mind that some Goodwood betting offers are not eligible with certain bet types.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of Glorious Goodwood betting offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford. Betting can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the safer gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. The same applies if you’re gambling on casino apps, poker sites, bingo sites or any other type of betting site.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

