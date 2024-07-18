Is Queensland Reds v Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch second Test

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Queensland Reds host Wales at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Friday in what is a first clash for the Australian team against a major touring nation in 20 years.

The Reds beat Scotland 41-5 at Ballymore Stadium in 2004, but a closer game is expected as Wales come to town.

Warren Gatland’s side are in dire need of a win, though, having lost twice to Australia earlier this month to extend their losing streak to nine matches.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Queensland Reds vs Wales?

The match will kick off at 10.55am BST on Friday 16 July at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage starting at 10.45am BST. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

The big team news for Queensland Reds is the new additions of former Australia prop Matt Gibbon and outside back Lachie Anderson. Both are in the squad for the Wales clash, although neither start. Queensland Reds also confirmed the return of fullback Jock Campbell on Sunday and he captains the side.

Wales, meanwhile, have handed out opportunities to some fringe players after a disappointing tour so far. Wing Regan Grace has been given a chance to impress in Brisbane, while centre Eddie James, scrum-half Gareth Davies and lock Matthew Screech all feature.

Line-ups

Reds: 15 Jock Campbell (captain), 14 Floyd Aubrey, 13 Tim Ryan, 12 Dre Pakeho, 11 Mac Grealy, 10 James O’Connor, 9 Louis Werchon, 8 Joe Brial, 7 John Bryant, 6 Seru Uru, 5 Ryan Smith, 4 Connor Vest, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2 Richie Asiata, 1 Sef Fa’agase.

Replacements: 16 George Blake, 17 Matt Gibbon, 18 Massimo De Lutiis, 19 Josh Canham, 20 Connor Anderson, 21 Will Cartwright, 22 Mason Gordon, 23 Lachie Anderson.

Wales: 15 Cameron Winnett, 14 Rio Dyer, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Eddie James, 11 Regan Grace, 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Mackenzie Martin, 7 Taine Plumtree, 6 Christ Tshiunza, 5 Cory Hill (captain), 4 Matthew Screech, 3 Archie Griffin, 2 Evan Lloyd, 1 Kemsley Mathias.

Replacements: 16 Efan Daniel, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Harri O’Connor, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ben Thomas, 23 Mason Grady.

Prediction

Queensland Reds 15-20 Wales

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.