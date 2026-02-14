Wales vs France betting tips

Bet365After a thrashing in their opening game by England, things don’t get any easier for Wales on Sunday as they face the reigning Six Nations champions, France (3:10pm, BBC One & iPlayer).

Wales, who have finished bottom in the competition for the last two years, were beaten 48-7 at Twickenham last time out and have now won just two of their last 24 matches.

France, on the other hand, opened their campaign to retain the title with a 36-14 win over Ireland in Paris, with Louis Bielle-Biarrey scoring two tries as he bids to finish top tryscorer for the second year running.

Les Bleus are the odds-on favourites with betting sites to retain their Six Nations title, although England aren’t far behind, and Sunday’s match looks a great opportunity for them to make it maximum points.

Wales vs France betting preview: Little hope for beleaguered Wales

France have won their last seven matches against Wales, dating back to the 2019 Rugby World Cup. When they met last year, France ran out 43-0 winners at the Stade de France, scoring seven tries.

Wales assistant coach Matt Sherratt described their performance against England as “not acceptable” but the hope of them getting much more this weekend seems unlikely.

They have lost their last 12 Six Nations matches and conceded 248 points and 34 tries in Steve Tandy's five games in charge.

He doubles up his role as head coach with that of defensive coach as well, which some might argue is not going too well.

The best odds you can get on France are 1/33, so anyone keen to back Les Bleus is best suited looking at handicap markets on betting apps, with a mark in the mid-30s eminently coverable for France.

Wales vs France prediction 1: France -34 handicap - 11/10 Ladbrokes

Wales vs France best bets: Bielle-Biarrey too hot to handle

Bielle-Biarrey scored two tries last time out against Ireland, and you wouldn’t rule him out going one better this week in Cardiff.

The wing finished last year’s Six Nations with eight tries from his five games, and he is the standout favourite in the Six Nations odds to claim that honour once more.

He scored the first try of the tournament last week, but he is just 5/16 to score at any time this weekend. However, he scored a brace against Wales in 2025 and after England wing Henry Arundell bagged a hat-trick against Wales last time out, Bielle-Biarrey may go over more than once.

Wales vs France prediction 2: Bielle-Biarrey to score two tries or more - 13/10 Bet365

Wales vs France teams

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Mee, James, Hawkins, Adams; Edwards, T Williams; Carre, Lake (capt), Francis, Jenkins, Beard, Wainwright, Mann, Cracknell.

Replacements: Elias, Smith, Griffin, Carter, Plumtree, Hardy, J Evans, Grady.

France: Ramos; Attissogbe, Gailleton, Brau-Boirie, Bielle-Biarrey; Jalibert, Dupont (capt); Gros, Marchand, Aldegheri, Ollivon, Guillard, Cros, Jegou, Jelonch.

Replacements: Lamothe, Neti, Montagne, Flament, Meafou, Nouchi, Serin, Nene.

