Judd Trump starts Masters title bid in style

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Judd Trump breezed through his opening match at the Masters with a 6-1 win over Barry Hawkins.

Seeking his third title at Alexandra Palace, Trump was in ruthless form as he punished any lapse from Hawkins on his way to a 5-0 lead.

Hawkins pulled a frame back with a break of 70, but Trump responded with 112 to take the win over the man he also beat in the UK Championship final last month.

Trump will face Ding Junhui in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Hawkins might have known it was not going to be his day when he accidentally potted a red while trying to break the pack in the opening frame, a moment Trump said was key to the entire match. Hawkins would commit a similar foul in the fourth frame.

“The first frame kind of turned the whole game,” Trump told BBC Sport. “He was a bit unlucky, I didn’t see if it was a plant, but a couple of times he knocked a ball in.

“You have to be so careful because, I’m not exaggerating, that just turns the match. If he gets in and makes a break, then he settles down and I miss an easy ball in the next frame, it’s 2-0 or 3-0 the other way.

“The first frame is so important. Whenever I win that first frame I seem to be able to gain momentum. Little things like that can change the game.”