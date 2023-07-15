When is the Wimbledon men’s final?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final in what will be an unmissable match between the two best players in the world.

Djokovic is bidding to move level with Roger Federer by winning a men’s record eighth Wimbledon title, as well as a fifth in a row at the All England Club.

The 36-year-old Serbian will play in his ninth Wimbledon final while Alcaraz is through to his first.

The 20-year-old Spaniard has claimed impressive wins against Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune and thrashed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the semi-finals.

The Wimbledon final will also decide the World No 1 ranking, and will see Alcaraz compete for a second grand slam title while Djokovic bids for a 24th.

Here’s everything you need to know.

On the women’s side, Ons Jabeur is through to a second consecutive Wimbledon final after coming from a set down to beat Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

The Tunisian sixth seed, last year’s runner-up, won 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-3 to the delight of the Centre Court crowd, but Elina Svitolina’s fairytale run at Wimbledon was ended in straight sets by Czech star Marketa Vondrousova in the first women’s semi-final on Thursday.

Between them, Jabeur (Wimbledon 2022, US Open 2022) and Vondrousova (French Open 2019) have lost all of their grand slam final appearances, but one of them is guaranteed to win a first major title on Saturday.

When are the Wimbledon finals?

The Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals will take place on the weekend of 15 and 16 July.

As is tradition, the women’s final will be played on Saturday 15 July and the men’s final on Sunday 16 July.

Both matches will start at 2pm BST (9am ET).

How can I watch it?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.