Emma Raducanu v Daria Kasatkina start time: How to watch Eastbourne online and on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Raducanu will aim to continue her promising grass-court form ahead of Wimbledon next week as she takes on sixth seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarter-finals at the Eastbourne International this afternoon.

Raducanu secured her first-ever victory against a top-10 player when she downed Jessica Pegula in the second round on Wednesday, saving a match point en route to a remarkable 4-6 7-6 7-5 win in almost three hours in sweltering conditions.

Toppling world No 5 Pegula followed a stunning first-round win over fellow former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, where she surged clear to a straight sets victory (6-4, 6-0).

And the 21-year-old wildcard was delighted to come through such a tricky encounter on the grass, saying: “It’s incredibly difficult when you’re playing someone who’s so in-form like Jessica. But I’m really pleased with how I managed to navigate against some really tough situations and I didn’t think to be honest I’d be able to get myself out of it, so I would say this match is one of the more meaningful ones to me. I think I’ve been going through some stuff and to come through it has been really nice.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina?

The quarter-final match at Eastbourne is due to take place on Thursday 27 June. It is the third match on Centre Court and will follow Flavio Cobolli v Billy Harris and Katie Boulter v Jasmine Paolini. It is expected to start around 2pm although may be delayed if the previous matches run longer than expected.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the British grass court season live on the BBC, with coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two from 1pm BST. A live stream will be available when play starts at 11am via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Odds

Emma Raducanu 4/7

Daria Kasatkina 5/4

Full Eastbourne order of play

Centre Court - from 11am BST (GB players in bold)

Flavio Cobolli v Billy Harris

Not before 12.30pm - Katie Boulter v Jasmine Paolini (3)

(6) Daria Kasatkina v Emma Raducanu

Not before 4pm - (1) Taylor Fritz v Shang Juncheng

Court 1 - from 11am BST (GB players in bold)

Harriet Dart v Leylah Fernandez

Not before 12.30pm - Max Purcell v Miomir Kecmanovic

Aleksandar Vukic v Yoshihito Nishioka

Not before 4pm - (4) Madison Keys v Karolina Muchova

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon begins next Monday on July 1, and runs until men’s final day on Sunday 14 July.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.