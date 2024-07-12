Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When is Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon final?

A new Wimbledon champion will be crowned as Paolini faces Krejcikova in the women’s final on Centre Court

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 12 July 2024 23:01
Comments
Close
Wimbledon Final Showdown: Krejcikova vs Paolini Preview

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Jasmine Paolini faces Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon final as a new champion will be crowned at the All England Club.

Both players are through to the Wimbledon singles final for the first time in what has been another unpredictable tournament on the women’s side - one that will produce an eighth different winner in the last eight years.

Paolini, 28, had only ever reached the first round of Wimbledon before this year but has enjoyed a breakthrough season, reaching the French Open final last month where the Italian lost to Iga Swiatek.

Krejcikova, also 28, a is a former French Open winner in 2021 and two-time Wimbledon doubles champion, so carries greater experience, but the Czech had not been past the fourth round of the singles in SW19 before this month.

Both Paolini and Krejcikova come through epic semi-final matches on Thursday, with the seventh seed Paolini defeating Donna Vekic in the longest Wimbledon women’s semi-final in history, while Krejcikova came from a set down to defeat former champion Elena Rybakina.

When is Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova

The Wimbledon women’s final takes place at 2pm BST on Saturday 13 July.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Saturday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -12:30 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00 - 20:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

13:15 - 18:30 - Live coverage - BBC One

18:20 - 20:10 - Live coverage - BBC Two

20:10 - 21:10 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in