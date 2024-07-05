Support truly

Wimbledon is set to be disrupted by heavy rain on Friday as players, fans and ground staff battle the elements.

The UK’s summer has barely got off the ground and the tennis at SW19 has been affected this week by spells of rain and blustery winds.

British No 1 Katie Boulter hit more than 70 unforced errors in a wayward display on Thursday and admitted the conditions were tough. “It was pretty windy. It just didn’t come off the racket today ... And I don't know whether it’s down to wind or just a bit of everything. I’m not entirely sure, but I am human.”

And while there will be more wind on Friday, it is the rain that is expected to cause problems for players and organisers at the All England Club.

The Met Office predicts downpours throughout the afternoon in south-west London.

“Cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread east through the day bringing some potentially heavy rain across parts of central and southern England and south Wales,” the Met Office said, “with 20-40 mm of rain falling within 12-18 hours in places.”

Emma Raducanu is in action in the third round ( AP )

The rain won’t be a problem for Boulter’s fellow Briton Emma Raducanu, who is scheduled to play second on Centre Court, where the roof will be closed. The roof will also shut out the wind and make for conditions more akin to an indoor court.

The other roofed court at Wimbledon in No 1, where Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini takes on Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, before men’s 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov faces Gael Monfils and Britain’s Sonay Kartal takes on the American No 2 seed Coco Gauff.

The Met Office added that a “strong jet stream in the Atlantic” is causing the changeable conditions this week.

“Much of the UK will continue to be on the cooler side of the jet, meaning temperatures will be around or just below average,” it said. “Where there is sunshine though, it will feel fairly warm, largely in the south.”

