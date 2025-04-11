Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was forced to duck for cover live on air on Friday morning (April 11) after a bird landed on his head.

The moment happened as he was broadcasting from outside the White House.

After breaking down the latest developments in the trade war between the US and China, co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Doocy about President Donald Trump’s latest Truth Social post on the topic.

Fox’s White House correspondent was midway through answering when a bird swooped into shot and momentarily landed on his head. It then proceeded to dive-bomb him before flying away.

Doocy laughed it off, responding "President Trump, if you're watching upstairs, we got to do something about these birds!"