UK travellers are increasingly opting for healthier food and drink options at airports, steering away from traditional alcoholic beverages, unhealthy snacks and full English breakfasts.

Recent sales data from major UK airports, including London Stansted, Manchester, and East Midlands, highlights a growing trend towards non-alcoholic drinks, vegan meals, and gut-friendly products.

One of the most notable changes is the surge in non-alcoholic beer sales. Across the three airports, which are all owned by Manchester Aiports Group, sales of non-alcoholic beer have risen by 16.9 per cent compared to the previous year. This shift is most dramatic at London Stansted Airport, where Comptoir Libanais has reported a staggering 525 per cent increase in non-alcoholic beer sales year-on-year.

Similarly, Wetherspoons at Stansted has seen a 45 per cent increase in sales of alcohol-free beer, signaling a broader move away from traditional pints.

The healthier choices trend extends beyond non-alcoholic beer. At Joe and The Juice in London Stansted, juice sales have surged 39 per cent compared to the previous year.

Another emerging trend is the growing interest in gut health. Across all three airports, products featuring the word ‘gut’ have seen a 102 per cent increase in sales year-on-year. WH Smiths reported a 33 per cent rise in transactions for gut health shots, particularly the Plenish Berry Gut Health Shot.

In coffee shops, non-dairy alternatives are becoming increasingly popular. Across the three Manchester Airports Group airports, there’s been a 10 per cent growth in the demand for non-dairy milk options.

Manchester Airport leads the charge with a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in non-dairy milk usage at Costa Coffee outlets. Among the non-dairy options, oat milk is the top choice, making up over 60 per cent of the non-dairy mix, followed by soya (17 per cent) and coconut (13 per cent).

Fast food outlets are also experiencing a shift, with vegan options experiencing substantial growth. Sales of the Vegan Royale Burger from Burger King have increased by 10.4 per cent across the group.

The vegan trend is particularly evident in breakfast and brunch menus. Vegan brunch and breakfast sales have surged by 20.3 per cent compared to last year at the airports. Giraffe at Manchester Airport has seen a 833 per cent increase in vegan breakfast sales, while Bridgewater and Wagamama at the same airport have reported 201 per cent and 89 per cent increases, respectively.

Richard Jackson, retail director at Manchester Airport, said: “Some products and menu items will always be popular at an airport, and we continue to see sales increase in line with growing passenger volumes – but there can be no denying the growing popularity of things like 0% beers, gut health shots and vegan brunches.”

However, for those who did fancy a cold glass of beer at the airport, a different study found Manchester aiprort offered the second cheapest pint in the UK.