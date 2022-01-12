Travel news – live: France expected to lift UK travel ban as politician hints at easing of restrictions
‘Considerable reductions in health measures at the borders will be announced very soon,’ says Alexandre Holroyd
Expectations are building that France may imminently announce it is lifting the blanket ban on British travellers.
Speculation, already rife, was further fuelled last night when French politician Alexandre Holroyd tweeted: “Following numerous discussions with the Government, considerable reductions in health measures at the borders will be announced very soon.
“More details here in the coming days.”
The cryptic tweet followed several holiday companies telling customers they believed the French ban on all Brits, barring those with a handful of “compelling” reasons for travel, was about to be scrapped.
London firm Skiline.co.uk has sent out a marketing email saying: “We are expecting the French government to make an announcement this Wednesday to confirm that British vaccinated skiers can enter France from this Saturday 15 January.”
Two key meetings are happening in France this morning, at which it is hoped restrictions may be eased: one for the defence council, following by another with the council of ministers.
Follow the latest updates below:
Train cancellations due to Omicron rise
Faced with staff shortages due to workers self-isolating, train operators are cancelling increasingly many services. TransPennine Express, which is already running a reduced timetable, has today cancelled or curtailed a further 18 trains.
Six of the cancellations are on the core route from Liverpool via Manchester, Leeds and York to Newcastle. Others are from York to Manchester Airport and to Scarborough.
“Further short-notice cancellations and amendments to services are likely throughout the day,” the operator warns.
Many other rail firms are running reduced services in line with the slump in passenger demand.
Rail cuts extend across Britain as passenger numbers slump
Around 20 inter-city trains between London Paddington, South Wales and the West of England have been cancelled by GWR
Last-minute bookings beating summer holidays
Holiday bookings have risen steeply since last weekend, when expensive and onerous UK testing rules introduced because of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were eased.
But almost one-third of travel agent sales are for trips within the next four weeks, while just 7 per cent are for holidays in July and August respectively.
Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, told The Independent: “Confidence to book to travel within the next few weeks is growing, with around 30 per cent of all sales for travel within the next four weeks.”
Read the full story:
Exclusive: ‘Around 30 per cent of all sales are for travel within the next four weeks,’ says travel chief
Sharp increases in Covid cases as Omicron surge continues
“The last 24 hours saw the most positive tests ever seen around the world,” says Tim White, the Covid data analyst who tweets as @TWMCLtd.
He writes: “2.81m people confirmed to have contracted the disease yesterday.
“Norway confirms 9,622 new Covid-19 cases, beating the previous high set six days ago by 1,237.
“Bulgaria also hitting unwanted new heights in terms of Covid-19 infections: 7,062 cases, 13 per cent higher than last Wednesday.”
For the US, Mr White estimates “a 20 per cent chance the all time record will be broken tonight”.
With seven states left to report, there were more than 670,000 new cases overnight.
“Meanwhile it looks like CDC [the US health regulator] will either mandate or recommend use of medical masks,” he writes.
UK companies selling French ski holidays for next week
Twenty-five days after France abruptly closed its frontiers to British visitors, anticipation is growing that the travel ban on the UK will soon end. One ski operator is so confident that it is selling winter sports trips for the coming weekend.
The south-east London firm Skiline.co.uk has sent out a marketing email saying: “We are expecting the French government to make an announcement this Wednesday to confirm that British vaccinated skiers can enter France from this Saturday 15 January.”
It is selling one-week holidays to Tignes in the French Alps departing from London Heathrow on Saturday for £799, including flights, transfers and fully catered accommodation.
“If the announcement is made as we expect, you will be one of the few lucky skiers in France this weekend,” the company says.
Skiline promises: “If no announcement is made this Wednesday, we will refund your credit card before this Friday.”
Anticipation grows that French travel ban will end imminently
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day.
