Fully vaccinated people living in and travelling to the UK no longer have to take PCR or lateral flow tests around international travel.

At 4am today, the UK government dropped all testing requirements for those who have had two doses of more of a vaccine, with transport secretary Grant Shapps calling it “a landmark moment for international travel”.

Some measures remain for unvaccinated or partly vaccinated people living in or travelling to the UK, but they have been drastically reduced, with the removal of mandatory 10-day isolation after travel.

Unvaccinated people must still take a test either side of travel to the UK, and the complex Passenger Locator Form (PLF) remains in place for all. It has been slightly simplified for vaccinated arrivals but is still 20 pages long.

“As our travel sector rapidly recovers, and we accelerate towards a future where we want travel to remain open for good, these rule changes coming ahead of half term are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps in a statement.

In other news, families are trying to navigate local entry and pre-travel testing rules for the top half term holiday destinations, as Spain maintains its “vaccinated only” rule for holidaymakers.

