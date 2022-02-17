Travel updates – live: Storm Eunice red weather warning from trains, flights and ferry operators
Following Storm Dudley, Storm Eunice is set to cause delays and cancellations for travellers
With Friday’s predicted Storm Eunice expected to bring winds of up to 100mph to southern Britain, train operators, ferry firms and airlines are warning people not to attempt to travel.
All rail services in Wales will be suspended for the whole of Friday, with likely disruption into the weekend, rail companies have confirmed in a joint press release.
Elsewhere, the train operator GWR says the main line from England to South Wales will be closed, with services from London Paddington terminating at Bristol Parkway rather than continuing to Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.
Inter-city train firms on the East and West Coast main line, including LNER, Grand Central and Avanti West Coast, all say passengers booked to travel on Friday can switch to other days without penalty.
Rail passengers who do try to make journeys face much slower trips, with emergency speed restrictions in place and sharply reduced services.
Meanwhile, on the Irish Sea, some ferries have already been cancelled ahead of the expected wild weather.
Widespread flight disruption is expected. Loganair is offering passengers booked on Friday the chance to change flights without penalty.
Follow the latest updates below:
Wales cancellation decision ‘not made lightly'
In a joint statement from Welsh train operators, Bill Kelly of Network Rail Wales has said that the decision to suspend all services across the country tomorrow has not been made lightly.
“The decision to temporarily close the railway in Wales has not been made lightly but the safety of passengers and staff is our top priority,” Mr Kelly said in the statement.
“Storm Eunice is expected to bring extreme high winds of up to 100mph and in places it is very likely trees and debris will be blown onto train lines.
“We are sorry for the disruption caused by closing the railway and we will continue to work hard, along with our train operator colleagues, to get train services back up and running as soon as it is safe to do so.
“Passengers who are planning to travel over the weekend are strongly advised to check before they travel as the unpredictable nature of storms such as Storm Eunice means the impact on services can change quickly.”
Martyn Brennan, Operations Director at Transport for Wales, added: “The safety of our customers and our colleagues sits at the very heart of what we do and for this reason, we have taken the difficult decision to suspend all TfW services Friday until it is safe to re-open. The extreme weather forecast for Storm Eunice is very concerning, so we are strongly advising people not to attempt to travel during this time as services will not be operating.
“For those who have already purchased a ticket to travel during Storm Eunice, they can choose to either travel today, Thursday 17th, on Saturday 19th or on Sunday 20th. Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund in the normal way. I would like to thank customers for their understanding and support.”
All Wales trains suspended on Friday
All train services across Wales will be suspended tomorrow, Friday 18 February, as Storm Eunice hits the country.
The decision was announced in a joint statement from Network Rail and other local operators, in order to keep passengers safe during the stormy conditions.
A red warning has been issued with winds of up to 100mph expected.
No rail replacement services will be offered due to the extreme weather.
Transport for Wales is allowing passengers with tickets for tomorrow to travel today or over the weekend, if services resume. Original tickets will be valid for these journeys.
GWR is also offering passengers flexibility, with tickets from today to Monday (21 February) valid for any day between now and then.
Good afternoon
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest weather news and updates affecting travel across, to and from the UK.
