Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boris Johnson had to go – and he should not make a comeback

Editorial: Mr Johnson had to go because he wilfully forfeited the confidence of his parliamentary party. This cannot be forgotten

Monday 29 August 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Internal surveys suggest Mr Johnson is more popular among the grassroots than either Mr Sunak or Ms Truss</p>

Internal surveys suggest Mr Johnson is more popular among the grassroots than either Mr Sunak or Ms Truss

(AFP/Getty)

Some people in the Conservative Party seem to have extraordinarily short and selective memories. The prime minister, in his final days, seems to have no awareness of recent history at all. Nothing other than concussive amnesia could explain the extraordinary speculation about Boris Johnson returning to office.

It seems that “hasta la vista, baby” may have been more a sinister promise than a jolly throwaway remark when Mr Johnson declared his (apparent) intention to resign a few long weeks ago.

According to Rory Stewart, one-time colleague of, and rival to, Mr Johnson, “I’m afraid he has an extraordinary ego and he believes he was badly treated … I fear we are going to end up with a second Berlusconi or a second Trump trying to rock back in again.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in