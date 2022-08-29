Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have “said nothing” to suggest they will be able to tackle the cost of living crisis, a Labour MP has said.

James Murray also hit out at the government for going “missing in action” over the summer.

“Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have said nothing which will really meet this scale of the problem people will be facing over winter,” Mr Murray said.

“We need a plan to help people get through winter.”

