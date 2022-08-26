Cost of living: Starmer says government is ‘missing in action’ to tackle crisis

Keir Starmer says it is “absolutely unforgivable” that the government is “missing in action” during the cost-of-living crisis.

“We need to have a freeze on those energy prices ... and pay for that in part, by a windfall tax on the oil and gas companies on those excess profits,” Sir Keir said.

Ofgem announced on Friday (26 August) that the energy price cap in the UK has been fixed at £3,549 per year in a steep increase from £1,971

