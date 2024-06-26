Glastonbury 2024 live updates: Worthy Farm gates to open as festival gets underway
Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain are in the top spots for this year’s festival, as Michael and Emily Eavis prepare to welcome ticket-holders to Worthy Farm
Thousands of music fans will be welcomed to Glastonbury 2024, as the Eavises open the gates to Worthy Farm and kick off this year’s festival weekend.
Pop star Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay and US star SZA will headline the Pyramid Stage from Friday, while country-pop superstar Shania Twain takes on the coveted Sunday Legends Slot.
Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages, from folk to Afrobeats, rock, indie, dance, hip-hop, soul and reggae. You can view the full Glastonbury lineup and set times here.
Glastonbury ticket-holders can breathe a sigh of relief, as the weather for this year’s festival is forecast to be “mostly warm, dry and settled”. Temperatures are exepcted to reach highs of between 25C to 27C on Wednesday with some risk of heavy showers later on.
Here’s a handy guide on what to pack for Glastonbury 2024.
If you’re following from home, the BBC has shared its schedule of coverage for the weekend.
Glastonbury festival gates to open today!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s Glastonbury 2024 liveblog! We’ll be providing you with all the latest news, gossip, rumours, photos and video from Worthy Farm, as gates are set to open at 8am this morning to allow thousands of music fans to flood into Worthy Farm.
The weather’s looking pretty good for ticket-holders this weekend, after a decidedly wet and chilly start to the summer. Wednesday is forecast for highs of around 25C and 27C, as queues of cars line the country roads surrounding Worthy Farm.
It has predicted an average temperature of 20C on Thursday, when campers could face “light rain” and a “cold front”, before the average drops to 18C on Friday.
Weather will warm up on Saturday and Sunday, with an average temperature of between 20C and 21C forecast.
It comes after Nick Higginson, CEO of Phoenix Health and Safety, urged festival-goers to drink plenty of water in order to avoid dehydration during the event.
He said: “Being outdoors in the heat can be physically demanding, especially if you’re on your feet dancing.
“If you combine this with drinking alcohol, it can easily lead to exhaustion.”
Ahead of the festival’s return to Worthy Farm, Mark Beaumont picks some of Glastonbury’s greatest ever music moments
Flashback: Royal Blood perform at Glastonbury 2023
Twenty years ago, the Manchester band headlined Worthy Farm for the second and last time. Mark Beaumont looks back at the ill-fated show, which has gone down in history as one of their worst, and argues that it marked the beginning of the end for Liam and Noel Gallagher’s Britpop dream
Mud fights, wellies and trenchfoot: Glastonbury’s five muddiest ever festivals
Glastonbury might be known as one of the world’s greenest festivals, thanks to its setting in the picturesque Somerset countryside, but every so often the weather turns foul and those verdant fields are churned up into brown sludge.
As many fans will attest, over the years there have been a number of memorable occasions where guests spent more time trying to pry their wellies out of the mud than they did watching bands perform.
Some take this as a cue to give up and go home, while others decide to lean into it, resulting in some of the more iconic pictures of Glastonbury Festival.
Here are five of the muddiest Glastonbury festivals in memory.
‘Someone stole my wellies!’: Glastonbury’s five muddiest ever festivals
Mud, lightning, thunder, rain and more mud! The years that bad weather took over Britain’s biggest festival
As the British band prepare to headline Glastonbury for a record-breaking fifth time, Mark Beaumont assesses their legacy and questions why some critics are still sneering.
Flashback: Lil Nas X performs at Glastonbury 2023
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was announced as a headliner in March, after she played four sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London last year.
This will mark SZA’s debut performance at Glastonbury. The 34-year-old R&B artist, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, began her music career in 2011, after co-writing hits including “Consideration” for Rihanna’s 2016 album Anti.
She also contributed to Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj’s 2014 single “Feeling Myself”.
SZA gained further recognition in 2017 for her critically adored debut studio album Ctrl. Her next album, SOS, topped the Billboard 200 chart and won the 2024 Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album.
From Dolly Parton to Kylie Minogue and Shirley Bassey, the Sunday Legends slot at Glastonbury sets the stage for some of the biggest and best moments at the iconic festival
