Glastonbury 2024 live updates: Worthy Farm gates to open as festival gets underway

Thousands of music fans will be welcomed to Glastonbury 2024, as the Eavises open the gates to Worthy Farm and kick off this year’s festival weekend.

Pop star Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay and US star SZA will headline the Pyramid Stage from Friday, while country-pop superstar Shania Twain takes on the coveted Sunday Legends Slot.

Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages, from folk to Afrobeats, rock, indie, dance, hip-hop, soul and reggae. You can view the full Glastonbury lineup and set times here.

Glastonbury ticket-holders can breathe a sigh of relief, as the weather for this year’s festival is forecast to be “mostly warm, dry and settled”. Temperatures are exepcted to reach highs of between 25C to 27C on Wednesday with some risk of heavy showers later on.

Here’s a handy guide on what to pack for Glastonbury 2024.

If you’re following from home, the BBC has shared its schedule of coverage for the weekend.