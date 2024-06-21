Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has told Glastonbury 2024 festival-goers to pack both wellies and suncream for this year’s event, as it forecasts “plenty of sunshine” but also the chance of thunderstorms as revellers flock to Worthy Farm in Somerset.

The last two years have seen festival-goers blessed with remarkably sunny weekends in Somerset.

Previous years haven’t been so lucky, with 2016’s edition experiencing flash floods in the area the week before the festival, creating a distinctly muddy landscape that fans had to navigate around.

Sharing the forecast for 26-30 June in the area, Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Our advice that you should plan for both sunhats and raincoats for this year’s festival remains.

“There will be plenty of sunshine today across the South West, although there could be more cloud later in the day, and temperatures will reach 26C or 27C.

“The warm and sunny conditions continue on Thursday, but there will be an increasing risk of thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening which bring a risk of some torrential downpours. The exact location of these is still uncertain, but people can so stay up to date with the latest forecast information and warnings through our website or app.”

Festival goers take shelter from the sun on the fourth day of Glastonbury Festival ( Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP )

For the longer term, Deputy Chief Forecaster Daniel Rudman added: “From Friday onward the weather will become more unsettled. There is a risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the Glastonbury area on both Friday and Saturday, although these should be quick moving, some surface water might accumulate at times from the heaviest showers.

“Temperatures will start to dip as we go through the end of the week returning to near normal for the time of year, with highs likely around 18-20C.

“Sunday is expected to be mostly dry and bright at first but with showers once again developing through the morning, some of which could be heavy, and possibly thundery. The unsettled pattern is expected to continue to dominate into the start of next week.”

The Met Office has warned of possible thunderstorms hitting Worthy Farm on Thursday with showers across the weekend ( Getty Images )

The Independent will be providing regular updates on weather forecasts and all other things Glastonbury ahead of the festival. You can see all of the recently announced set times for each stage here.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

This year’s festival is being headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, with country-pop star Shania Twain taking on the coveted Sunday Legends Slot.

Other artists on the lineup include Avril Lavigne, Cyndi Lauper, Little Simz, Seventeen, Idles, The Last Dinner Party, Camila Cabello, Burna Boy, London Grammar, PJ Harvey, Janelle Monae, Fat White Family, Sugababes, Fatboy Slim, Michael Kiwanuka, Bloc Party, Two Door Cinema Club, Jessie Ware and Paloma Faith.

There are also several “TBC” slots booked across the weekend, marking the secret sets that will be revealed as the festival gets underway.