Liam Payne death latest: Cheryl says son Bear ‘has to face reality of never seeing father again’
Singer died aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, sparking tributes from his One Direction bandmates, Sheeran, Robbie Williams, and his ‘heartbroken’ family
Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmates have said they are “devastated” over the singer’s sudden death, aged 31, after he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.
Payne, who shot to fame after joining the pop group on reality TV contest The X Factor in 2010 along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, was described as a “kind, funny and brave soul” in a tribute from his surviving bandmates.
Cheryl, the mother of Payne’s 7-year-old son Bear, has also posted a statement opening up about her grief at an “indescribably painful time.”
Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy said she is at “a complete loss”, while Simon Cowell, who was instrumental in the rise of One Direction, said Payne’s young son Bear will be “so proud” of everything his father achieved.
Payne’s cause of death was revealed in a preliminary autopsy on Thursday 17 October. Photos taken by officials of his hotel room showed it in a state of disarray, with a smashed TV screen and debris scattered around the surfaces.
Reports Liam Payne was 'dropped by record label' as X Factor co-star hits out at Simon Cowell
Former X Factor contestant Katie Waissel, who appeared in the same series as Liam Payne and his One Direction bandmates, has hit out at show creator Simon Cowell following the singer’s death.
Payne died in a fall from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday 16 October. Local authorities are carrying out an autopsy, with the preliminary results released yesterday (17 October).
Waissel shared a lengthy statement upon the news of Payne’s death, calling him her “dear friend” and her “confident”, who offered her support during some of her “darkest moments” while on The X Factor.
“Liam was kind, with a pure heart, a sharp mind, and the wisdom of an old soul,” she said. “His warmth and compassion left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
“His tragic passing not only leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who loved him but also serves as a painful reminder of the systemic neglect that persists in the industry.”
Cheryl Cole breaks silence on ‘earth shattering’ death of her child’s father Liam Payne
Cheryl Cole, the former X Factor judge who shares son Bear with Liam Payne, has issued a statement following the death of the One Direction singer.
The 41-year-old Girls Aloud star took to Instagram on Friday (October 18) to share a black and white photo of Payne with their then-newborn son. In another slide, Cole took the opportunity to hit out at “abhorrent reports and media exploitation” after the singer’s passing on Wednesday evening in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she began her statement. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”
Cole continued: “What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.”
Timeline of Liam Payne’s final moments in smashed Buenos Aires hotel room
Images taken of Liam Payne’s hotel room on Tuesday are a disturbing glimpse into the lead up to his death. Here’s what we know so far
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy speaks out: ‘I have been at a complete loss’
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who had been with him in Argentina until a few days before his death, has spoken out about the tragedy.
In a post on her Instagram Stories, Cassidy wrote: “Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss.
“Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.
“Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”
Cheryl describes ‘indescribably painful’ grief
Cheryl Cole, the former X Factor judge who shares son Bear with Liam Payne, has issued a statement following the death of the One Direction singer.
“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she began.
Sellers cashing in on Liam Payne’s death with tacky memorabilia
Online sellers have been quick to create merchandise cashing in on Liam Payne’s death.
From t-shirts that pay tribute to the singer to more unexpected items like memorial Christmas decorations and compact mirrors, a wealth of merchandise has been listed over the past 48 hours.
One Direction members’ tributes to Liam Payne in full
On Thursday, Liam Payne’s former One Direction band members said in a joint statement that they were “completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.”
Since then, the singers have individually paid tribute to Payne, who they described as their brother and friend.
Here is what they said:
Harry Styles
“I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing.
“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.
“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious.
“He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life.
“I will miss him always, my lovely friend.
“My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did. - Harry.”
Niall Horan
“I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real.
“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.
“All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness.
“We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever.
“The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.
“I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently.
“I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.
“My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear.
“Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother. Nialler.”
Zayn Malik
“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.
“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.
“When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.
“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f**** about telling people when they were wrong.
“Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it. When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense.
“I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.
“I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.
“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.
“I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.
“I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”
Louis Tomlinson
“I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother.
“Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.
“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.
“Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.
“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction.
“His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.
“A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.
“I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life.
“I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.
“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.
“I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.
“Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X.”
Robbie Williams shares lengthy tribute as he reflects on the dark side of the music industry
Here’s Robbie Williams’ statement in full:
How to make sense of the Liam Payne tragedy?
Obviously, my first feelings towards his passing were like everyone else. Shock, sadness and confusion. And to be honest as I write these words that’s where I still am.
I met the boys on The X Factor and ‘’mentored’’ them. I use the word mentored in inverted brackets cos I hardly did anything to be honest. I just hung out with them. They were all cheeky and lovely. I enjoyed the light hearted piss takery and thought about all the times I was that cheeky pisstaker with the Popstars that had gone before me when I was in Take That.
Our paths have crossed ever since that day and I’m fond of them all. Liam’s trials and tribulations were very similar to mine, so it made sense to reach out and offer what I could. So I did. I guess in these moments it’s worth repeating -
WE DON’T KNOW WHATS GOING ON IN PEOPLE’S LIVES.
WHAT PAIN THEY’RE GOING THROUGH AND WHAT MAKES THEM BEHAVE IN THE WAY THAT THEY BEHAVE.
BEFORE WE REACH TO JUDGEMENT, A BIT OF SLACK NEEDS TO BE GIVEN.
BEFORE YOU TYPE ANYTHING ON THE INTERNET, HAVE A THINK ‘’DO I REALLY NEED TO PUBLISH THIS?’’, BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT YOU’RE DOING. YOU’RE PUBLISHING YOUR THOUGHTS FOR ANYBODY TO READ. EVEN IF YOU DON’T REALLY THINK THAT CELEBRITIES OR THEIR FAMILIES EXIST. THEY FUCKING DO. SKIN AND BONE AND IMMENSELY SENSITIVE.
I still had my demons at 31. I relapsed. I was in pain. I was in pain because I relapsed.I relapsed because of a multitude of painful reasons. I remember Heath Ledger passing and thinking ‘’I’m next’’. By the grace of god and/or dumb luck I’m still here.
The internet will unfortunately carry on being the internet. The media will unfortunately carry on being the media and fame will carry on being fame.
As individuals though we have the power to change ourselves. We can be kinder. We can be more empathic. We can at least try to be more compassionate towards ourselves, our family, our friends, strangers in life and strangers on the internet.
Even famous strangers need your compassion.
What a Handsome Talented boy. What a tragic painful loss for his friends, family, fans and by the looks of the energy this moment has created - The World.
Be Kind
