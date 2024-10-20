Liam Payne death latest: Zayn Malik postpones tour after ‘heartbreaking loss’ of One Direction star
Singer died aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, sparking tributes from his One Direction bandmates, Sheeran, Robbie Williams, and his ‘heartbroken’ family
Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik has announced he is postponing his US tour in the wake of the singer’s sudden death, aged 31.
Meanwhile in Argentina, Payne’s father thanked fans for their support after his son fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Geoff Payne was seen reading tributes and kissing photos of his son outside the hotel where he died.
In a moving Instagram post, the singer’s sister Ruth Gibbins said “I’m sorry I couldn’t save you” .
Payne’s former One Direction bandmates have said they are “devastated” over the singer’s death, while Cheryl, the mother of Payne’s 7-year-old son Bear, has opened up about her grief at an “indescribably painful time.”
The singer, who shot to fame after joining the pop group on reality TV contest The X Factor in 2010 along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, was described as a “kind, funny and brave soul” in a tribute from his surviving bandmates.
Payne’s cause of death was revealed in a preliminary autopsy on Thursday 17 October. Photos taken by officials of his hotel room showed it in a state of disarray, with a smashed TV screen and debris scattered around the surfaces.
Zayn postpones tour in wake of Payne’s death
Payne’s One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik has announced on social media that he is postponing his upcoming US tour.
He wrote: “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”
Camila Cabello remembers Payne for his kindness
Camila Cabello, the 27-year-old Cuban-born pop star who rose to fame as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony, has recalled the impact Payne had on her when they first met.
Bruce Springsteen on Liam Payne death: ‘It’s a business that puts enormous pressure on young people’
Bruce Springsteen has reflected on the shock death of Liam Payne, saying the music industry “puts enormous pressures on young people.”
In a new interview, Springsteen said that artists dying young is “not an unusual thing in my business.”
Doctor shares how to talk to children about grief after Liam Payne death
Robbie Williams shares final exchange with Liam Payne after ‘very similar’ experience under spotlight
Robbie Williams has shared his thoughts on the pressures of being under the spotlight as he paid tribute to the late One Direction singer Liam Payne.
The musician died from multiple traumatic injuries caused by falling from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services responded to a hotel manager’s call about a guest “under the influence of alcohol and drugs” who could “do something that could put his life at risk”. He was 31.
Williams, who rose to fame in the Nineties with boyband Take That and went on to mentor One Direction on X Factor, shared his final interaction with Payne – an email exchange from June 2022 that sees Williams giving the singer advice and telling him he is “proud” of him.
Candlelit vigil held for Liam Payne at singer's old secondary school in Wolverhampton
Cheryl describes ‘indescribably painful’ grief
Cheryl Cole, the former X Factor judge who shares son Bear with Liam Payne, has issued a statement following the death of the One Direction singer.
“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she began.
