✕ Close Nikita accidentally injures Fern on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After almost two weeks of unadulterated chaos, brutal nominations and silly challenges, the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is almost here.

The remaining housemates are former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, This Morning star Fern Britton, reality personality David Potts, Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches.

Tensions have been boiling in the CBB house as Nikita continually chose Fern for eviction during the face-to-face nominations. Then things took an awkward turn on Wednesday night when Nikita knocked Fern to the floor during a physical challenge on Wednesday night’s episode.

Meanwhile, viewers have accused ITV of “fixing” the show so that fan-favourite Louis could stay in until the final. Louis was nominated for eviction by Fern but in a plot twist orchestrated by Big Brother, he was granted immunity.

Celebrity Big Brother returns tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITX.