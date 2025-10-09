Tesco is giving the shoppers the chance to get cinema tickets for as little as £2.50 in Clubcard vouchers, with the launch of its new ‘Tesco Tuesdays’ deal.

More than 24 million UK households already have a Clubcard, according to Tesco, but if you don’t, you’ll need to sign up to benefit. Once you’ve done this and collected at least 50 Clubcard points, you can swap these for vouchers to use at restaurants and attractions including Pizza Express, Thorpe Park and Cineworld.

If you want to cut the cost of your cinema visit, you can now use your vouchers to get up to four standard 2D Cineworld tickets – but this has to be for a Tuesday showing. Tesco Clubcard points are worth double their value when you spend with the supermarket’s partners, such as Cineworld, so for every £2.50 worth of vouchers, you’ll get a £5 cinema ticket.

Whether you’re treating yourself to a showing of Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale or getting ready for spooky season with the latest instalment of The Conjuring, we think this is a great way to save on a mid-week night out. But Tesco’s points system can be slightly befuddling to those who aren’t signed up, so we’ve broken it down in full below.

How to get £2.50 Cineworld tickets with a Tesco Clubcard

To explain how you can get your cheap tickets, let’s first break down how Tesco Clubcard points work.

Broadly speaking, you earn one Clubcard point for every £1 you spend at Tesco and its partners. Once you’ve earnt 50 Clubcard points (worth 50p) you can transfer these into vouchers that can be used towards a Tesco shop, or doubled in value and spent with Tesco’s reward partners.

With that explanation out of the way, here’s how you can claim your cheap tickets:

Go to the Tesco Clubcard website and select ‘Turn my points into vouchers’. Search for Cineworld on Tesco’s reward partners and exchange at least 50p of Clubcard vouchers for a Cineworld Reward Partner code, which you’ll receive by email. Then, go to Cineworld’s website and select a Tuesday showing of the film you want to see. When you get to the booking summary page, select the Tesco Clubcard Partner Code option and enter your code.

How does Tesco’s deal compare to Meerkat Movies?

Meerkat Movies allows you to get two-for-one cinema tickets on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, for 12 months after you buy a qualifying product (usually insurance) through Compare the Market.

Unlike Tesco’s deal, which is only available to use at Cineworld, Meerkat Movies can be used at Vue, Odeon, Picturehouse and more.

There’s also a trick to get Meerkat Movies for just £1. All you need to do get a quote from Compare the Market for travel insurance for a trip in the UK for one night, for one person with no pre-existing medical conditions. Then, just buy the cheapest policy you’re offered (though we don’t suggest actually using this insurance).

By using this trick, Meerkat Movies works out cheaper than Tesco Tuesdays as you won’t have to keep spending to collect points.

However, if you’re collecting Clubcard points anyway, it may be worth using Tesco’s deal – particularly if you often go to the cinema by yourself often and would benefit more from a £2.50 ticket than the two-for-one deal.

More ways to save on cinema tickets

There are tons of ways to save on a trip to the pictures, but these are just a couple of our favourites: