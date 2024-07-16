My go-to gradual fake tan is just £3, thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Perfectly timed to help you stock up on summer essentials at a fraction of the cost, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here – and I’ve found the best deal going on gradual fake tan.

Reduced by more than 50 per cent, Dove’s cult summer revived lotion needs little introduction among fake-tan devotees. For the uninitiated, the lotion nourishes and hydrates skin (hello aloe vera and glycerin), while giving you a radiant and natural-looking glow.

The formula is lightweight and buildable – so you can customise your tan over time – and far less drying than other methods (goodbye tiger-bread skin). I’ve been using Dove’s summer revived for years, mostly applying it over an existing layer of fake tan, to prolong my glow.

A saviour for parched skin on holiday, it’s also my go-to for topping up a real tan after a day at the beach. It’s not the only beauty deal getting me though, with similar mega savings on myriad brands, from Colour Wow to CeraVe, available now.

How I tested

open image in gallery My well-used Dove lotion ( Daisy Lester )

Dove’s lotion is designed to be applied just as you would a normal body lotion, and I usually apply the product over the top of an existing layer of tan, blending with my hands for a more streak-free finish. From how easy it is to apply to the natural-looking results, here’s why this Amazon Prime Day saving on Dove’s summer revived is not to be missed.