My go-to gradual fake tan is just £3, thanks to Amazon Prime Day

A saviour for parched skin on holiday, this product can also help top up your real tan after a day at the beach

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 16 July 2024 08:05 BST
This foolproof gradual fake tan is nourishing and hydrating
This foolproof gradual fake tan is nourishing and hydrating (iStock/The Independent)

Perfectly timed to help you stock up on summer essentials at a fraction of the cost, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here – and I’ve found the best deal going on gradual fake tan.

Reduced by more than 50 per cent, Dove’s cult summer revived lotion needs little introduction among fake-tan devotees. For the uninitiated, the lotion nourishes and hydrates skin (hello aloe vera and glycerin), while giving you a radiant and natural-looking glow.

The formula is lightweight and buildable – so you can customise your tan over time – and far less drying than other methods (goodbye tiger-bread skin). I’ve been using Dove’s summer revived for years, mostly applying it over an existing layer of fake tan, to prolong my glow.

A saviour for parched skin on holiday, it’s also my go-to for topping up a real tan after a day at the beach. It’s not the only beauty deal getting me though, with similar mega savings on myriad brands, from Colour Wow to CeraVe, available now.

How I tested

My well-used Dove lotion
My well-used Dove lotion (Daisy Lester)

Dove’s lotion is designed to be applied just as you would a normal body lotion, and I usually apply the product over the top of an existing layer of tan, blending with my hands for a more streak-free finish. From how easy it is to apply to the natural-looking results, here’s why this Amazon Prime Day saving on Dove’s summer revived is not to be missed.

Dove summer revived medium to dark gradual tanning lotion

dove.png
  • Size: 200ml
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Quick drying
    • Good for topping up your tan

A stellar all-rounder, Dove’s gradual tanning lotion helps to build a natural glow, with minimal effort. The lightweight lotion can be applied with a mitt or your hands (make sure to wash them after, of course), gliding across the skin easily and drying within five minutes.

Infused with soothing aloe vera extract and hydrating glycerin, as well as naturally derived tanners, it’s the perfect swap-in for your daily moisturiser when you want a naturally bronzed look.

You can apply as liberally or as sparingly as you like, depending on the results you want. Thanks to the hybrid hydrating formula, stubborn dry areas (such as elbows, ankles and knees) are also much easier to tackle. Plus, it’s non-staining, so, you can apply with no risk of staining your sheets or clothes.

I love the subtle scent (good for those who don’t like the biscuit-like smell of fake tan), and its moisturising formula leaves skin smooth and supple for up to 48 hours. Just one application is enough to see instant sun-kissed results, and the lotion consistency helps prevent tell-tale streaks.

In the winter, I’ll apply this product on clean skin, for a mid-week pick-me-up. During the summer, I use this formula to prolong a fake or natural tan (if I’m so lucky). Providing a hydration boost while enhancing your already-bronzed skin, it’s a suitcase must-have and a summer staple. Reduced to £3.73 for Prime members, this is not one to miss.

  1.  £3 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Dove summer revived medium to dark gradual tanning lotion

If you’re after an affordable fast-track to an understated glow, Dove’s budget buy is hard to beat. Whether applied on clean skin for a naturally radiant look or used to enhance an existing tan, the multipurpose formula hydrates, nourishes and bronzes. With summer here, Amazon’s Prime Day offer couldn’t have landed at a better time.

