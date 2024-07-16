My go-to gradual fake tan is just £3, thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Dove summer revived medium to dark gradual tanning lotion
- Size: 200ml
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Quick drying
- Good for topping up your tan
A stellar all-rounder, Dove’s gradual tanning lotion helps to build a natural glow, with minimal effort. The lightweight lotion can be applied with a mitt or your hands (make sure to wash them after, of course), gliding across the skin easily and drying within five minutes.
Infused with soothing aloe vera extract and hydrating glycerin, as well as naturally derived tanners, it’s the perfect swap-in for your daily moisturiser when you want a naturally bronzed look.
You can apply as liberally or as sparingly as you like, depending on the results you want. Thanks to the hybrid hydrating formula, stubborn dry areas (such as elbows, ankles and knees) are also much easier to tackle. Plus, it’s non-staining, so, you can apply with no risk of staining your sheets or clothes.
I love the subtle scent (good for those who don’t like the biscuit-like smell of fake tan), and its moisturising formula leaves skin smooth and supple for up to 48 hours. Just one application is enough to see instant sun-kissed results, and the lotion consistency helps prevent tell-tale streaks.
In the winter, I’ll apply this product on clean skin, for a mid-week pick-me-up. During the summer, I use this formula to prolong a fake or natural tan (if I’m so lucky). Providing a hydration boost while enhancing your already-bronzed skin, it’s a suitcase must-have and a summer staple. Reduced to £3.73 for Prime members, this is not one to miss.