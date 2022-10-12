Jump to content

This Garmin smartwatch is nearly half price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

The brand is a tried and tested IndyBest favourite too - bag this bargain while stocks last

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 12 October 2022 21:12
<p>Key features included advanced training tracking and preloaded maps</p>

Key features included advanced training tracking and preloaded maps

(The Independent/iStock)

There’s still time to grab a bargain in Amazon Prime Day 2, with the sales event ending at midnight tonight. Also known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, there’s deals to be enjoyed across tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances and household essentials.

The pre-Black Friday discounts are an ideal opportunity to get organised with your Christmas shopping too.

We’re also fans of any chance to save cash and make our budget go further with deals on basics like antibacterial wipes, dishwasher tablets, cleanser, moisturiser and other skincare staples.

When it comes to spotting huge savings across larger items, our expert shopping team has already found promotions on hair straighteners, air fryers, and even a robot vacuum cleaner.

However, we’ve discovered a massive £320 discount on the Garmin fenix 6X pro smartwatch, making it nearly half price, which is among one the best deals we’ve found in the sale.

Read on for all we know about this offer from an IndyBest tried and tested brand, which could make for an excellent Christmas gift.

Garmin fenix 6X pro: Was £649.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This black smartwatch currently comes with a massive £320 price reduction, which slashes the cost by almost 50 per cent.

Key features include a stainless steel bezel face, advanced training tracking and preloaded maps. Meanwhile, it can be used to make contactless payments when paired with a compatible smartphone and built-in sensors enable a compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter.

We featured a similar fenix model in our best Garmin watches guide, where our reviewer said, “it has a large, high-resolution watch-face which is good enough to really utilise things like turn-by-turn navigation and animated work-outs.”

Keep track of your training on a budget, and snap up this Prime Early Access Sale smartwatch deal now.

