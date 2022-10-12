Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s still time to grab a bargain in Amazon Prime Day 2, with the sales event ending at midnight tonight. Also known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, there’s deals to be enjoyed across tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances and household essentials.

The pre-Black Friday discounts are an ideal opportunity to get organised with your Christmas shopping too.

We’re also fans of any chance to save cash and make our budget go further with deals on basics like antibacterial wipes, dishwasher tablets, cleanser, moisturiser and other skincare staples.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

When it comes to spotting huge savings across larger items, our expert shopping team has already found promotions on hair straighteners, air fryers, and even a robot vacuum cleaner.

However, we’ve discovered a massive £320 discount on the Garmin fenix 6X pro smartwatch, making it nearly half price, which is among one the best deals we’ve found in the sale.

Read on for all we know about this offer from an IndyBest tried and tested brand, which could make for an excellent Christmas gift.

Read more:

Garmin fenix 6X pro: Was £649.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This black smartwatch currently comes with a massive £320 price reduction, which slashes the cost by almost 50 per cent.

Key features include a stainless steel bezel face, advanced training tracking and preloaded maps. Meanwhile, it can be used to make contactless payments when paired with a compatible smartphone and built-in sensors enable a compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter.

We featured a similar fenix model in our best Garmin watches guide, where our reviewer said, “it has a large, high-resolution watch-face which is good enough to really utilise things like turn-by-turn navigation and animated work-outs.”

Keep track of your training on a budget, and snap up this Prime Early Access Sale smartwatch deal now.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more