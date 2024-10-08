My favourite Maybelline mascara is half-price for Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Long fluttering lashes are the cherry on top of any make-up look and the Maybelline sky high mascara (was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk) – which had a big viral moment on TikTok – is the ultimate for natural but impressive-looking lashes. As a beauty writer, it took pride of place as my everyday mascara when I first tried it and, today, it’s been reduced thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Known for its hardworking but affordable products, Maybelline has been going strong for more than 100 years, producing foundations to rival some of the best out there and lip glosses that are glowing and non-sticky. But the brand’s mascaras are often the first thing that comes to mind when I think about the US make-up maker.

If you’re in need of a new everyday mascara, then read on to see why you should take advantage of over 50 per cent off on this affordable hero in the Amazon Prime Day sale. But you’ll need to be quick.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

One of my favourite innovations in the make-up world is the glow-up that mascara wands have had, transforming from thick bristles that aren’t as effective in separating lashes to solid plastic heads that easily glide through, distributing product evenly and sparingly. Maybelline’s sky high mascara has one such wand and I instantly fell in love with it.

The mascara itself isn’t flakey meaning it doesn’t drop throughout the day and feels lightweight on lashes. I found that when I swiped the product on, my lashes looked significantly longer and separated, creating a fluttery but natural-looking finish. If you’re all about volume, then this mascara may not be for you, but if length is your game then there are few better products out there. It is buildable, and you can take your lashes from incredibly natural to dramatic without the product feeling crusty or dry.

I love this mascara and will definitely be taking advantage of this huge saving on Amazon today to stock up on this everyday hero and I’d highly recommend doing the same if you’re looking to say hello to long lashes. Thank us later.

