Ninja’s space-saving double stack air fryer has 31% off for Amazon Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dual-drawer air fryers double the capacity and convenience of everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget, but they have one obvious drawback: a massive countertop footprint. Ninja’s solution? Flip the concept on its side with the double stack air fryer.

The vertical design has been a huge hit since it launched, and right now the XL model has been reduced to its lowest ever price in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Want to save even more space and money? We’ve also found a 13 per cent discount on the regular-sized Ninja double stack air fryer, which now costs less than £200. Put that in your air fryer and smoke it.

If you’ve got your eye on other Ninja appliances, we’re also rounding up the top discounts from the brand in our guide to the best Ninja Prime Day deals, where you’ll find savings on everything from the creami, woodfire pizza oven, knife block and more.

Follow live: The latest Amazon Prime Day offers as they drop

Ninja double stack XL air fryer: Was £269.99, now £184.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Perfect for feeding a crowd, the extra-large double stack XL has a huge 9.5L capacity, which is enough for up to eight portions. Instead of sitting side-by-side, its two drawers are stacked vertically, making its footprint 30 per cent slimmer than a traditional dual-drawer model. Each drawer also comes with a rack, giving you a grand total of four distinct cooking levels.

With six cooking functions and clever ‘sync and match’ technology to ensure everything finishes at the same time, it’s a brilliant buy for large families or anyone wanting to reclaim their counter space.

Ninja double stack air fryer: Was £229.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

If your counter space is too limited for the XL – or you don't need to feed an army – the standard 7.6L double stack is the model for you. It boasts the same clever vertical design and four-level cooking capabilities as its XL sibling but in an even more compact body that’s ideal for smaller households.

It still has enough capacity for up to six portions and features the same set of six versatile cooking functions. This Prime Day deal brings it under the £200 mark, making it a fantastic opportunity to snag Ninja’s space-saving air fryer for less.

For all the latest deals, check out our Prime Day liveblog