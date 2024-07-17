This SodaStream is nearly half price thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Support truly

Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale, bubbly beverages can now be an everyday reality. As part of the two-day shopping event, SodaStream’s terra machine has plummeted in price to under £60, meaning you can upgrade your water for a fraction of the normal price.

I have been using this exact SodaStream for the last two years and can safely say that it was an utterly regret free purchase. Now you’ll have even less chance of regret, as the sparkling water maker has nearly 50 per cent off.

I remember begging my parents to buy one of these seemingly magic machines ever since I was a kid, topping my Christmas wish list every year. And now, as an adult, I can buy and make my own fizzy drinks (no permission needed) at the tough of a button.

If you’re considering snapping one up before the Prime Day sale ends, here’s everything you need to know about the SodaStream terra, including how it’s lived up to my expectations so far.

How I tested the soda stream

open image in gallery ( Ella Duggan )

I’ve been drinking sparkling water practically every day since purchasing this machine over two years ago now. Using it to make tonics, lemonades and even pepsis thanks to SodaStream syrups (sold separately). I change the canisters myself and experiment frequently with different flavours to let my inner child and creativity run free.

SodaStream terra sparkling water maker: Was £109.99, now £56.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

To say the SodaStream has become a staple on my kitchen counter would be an understatement. Often the one kitchen appliance I use the most, the slim cordless machine takes up minimal space and looks perfectly slick.

Once you click in the retro-style, one-litre bottle (included) and fill the water up to the correct line, it only takes three or four long clicks of the button on top of the machine for the water to become your own personal brand of Pellegrino. When you begin to reach the end of your gas canister, the water does lose some fizz, but it’s an effective way to tell you it’s time to get a new one. Also extremely easy to change, the canister simply clicks into the back of the machine.

We particularly love experimenting with flavours and drinks, with highlights including the diet tonic syrup (£23.94, Amazon.co.uk), meaning we will never again have a disappointingly flat G&T. The Pepsi and SevenUP (£31.25, Amazon.co.uk) options are also great, saving me money in the long run.

Speaking of which, make sure you snap up your very own SodaStream for almost half of its original price this Amazon Prime Day.