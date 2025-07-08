Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sony launched the WH-1000XM6 back in May, which means the previous generation of our favourite noise-cancelling headphones are going cheap in the Prime Day sale – the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 have been slashed by a massive £160.

Prime Day is serving up some great tech deals on everything from TVs to laptops, but if you’re in the market for a new pair of premium headphones, this is the one you really need to know about. Released last year, the WH-1000XM5 just dropped to their lowest-ever price in the sale.

The flagship cans from Sony usually retail at £379, but Amazon has slashed the price by a massive 42 per cent, bringing them down to just £219. We’re huge fans of these headphones, so if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest in some seriously good noise-cancellers, this is it.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones held the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones until they were replaced by the newest edition, and for good reason. The noise-cancellation is best-in-class, effectively silencing the outside world whether you’re on a noisy commute or trying to focus in a busy office. They’re also lightweight and comfortable, making them perfect for long listening sessions.

Most importantly, they sound superb. In our full review, our tester said: “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption.” Smart features like automatically pausing your music when you start talking add to the seamless experience. At this new low price of £219, you’re getting flagship performance and five-star quality for a mid-range cost.

Looking for more top-rated audio gear? Check out our round-up of the best wireless earbuds