Owing to growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant, omicron, measures are now in force in England to help prevent its spread. These government guidelines are the first of their kind since we basked in the glow of so-called “freedom day” in July.

Boris Johnson addressed the public on 8 December to lay out the government’s plan B. During the announcement, he noted that the public should return to working from home if they can.

Face coverings are now also mandatory on public transport and in certain indoor settings, including shops, supermarkets, banks, places of worship, cinemas, museums and galleries.

Fines for failing to wear a face mask are £200 for a first-time offence, reduced to £100 if paid within two weeks. Costs will be doubled for each subsequent infraction, to a maximum of £6,400.

How we tested

This tried and tested piece was a team effort – we asked the whole IndyBest clan to recommend the face mask they can’t live without, with every product being thoroughly tested over the course of the pandemic. We of course only included those that are comfortable to wear, easily washable and reusable.

– Slip reusable face covering: £29.95, Slipsilkpillowcase.co.uk Best black face masks – Asos design three-pack fave coverings with adjustable straps and nose clip in black: £4.60, Asos.com

– M&S five-pack reusable and adjustable adult face coverings: £9.50, Marksandspencer.com Best for fashion lovers – Great British Designer reusable face coverings: £10, Boots.com

– Adidas face covers: £8.50, Adidas.co.uk Best sustainable mask – Rowing Blazers yellow candy stripe face mask: £10, Rowingblazers.com

– Sunspel cotton face mask: £10, Sunspel.com Best leopard print design – H&M non-medical face mask: £9.99, Hm.com

– Uniqlo airism mask, three-pack: £9.90, Uniqlo.com Best for exercising – Under Armour sportsmask: £15, Sportsdirect.com

Face mask FAQs Why are face masks important? Trish Greenhalgh, professor of primary care health sciences at the University of Oxford, told The Independent: “The job of a cloth face covering isn’t to protect the wearer but to block the source of infection (what’s known as ‘source control’).” “The main benefit is most of your germs will be caught in it, making you less of an infection risk to others. My mask protects you; yours protects me,” she adds. So face coverings are important because they protect other people from your germs. How to wash a face mask? To keep your mask as clean as possible, WHO recommends washing it once a day, using soap or detergent, with hot water. While most reusable fabric masks are machine washable, we’d recommend checking the label. According to the CDC in the US, you should use “the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely”. A hot wash is recommended, so 60C or higher. If your mask comes with a filter you can remove, ensure you bin it before washing. The verdict: Face masks For something pocket-friendly, we’d recommend the Asos design three-pack face coverings. But, if you’re looking to make an investment, here at IndyBest a number of the team have raved about the Slip reusable face covering. It has its skin-saviour powers thanks to being made from mulberry silk, and we found it reduced jawline acne – it’s a yes from us. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on masks, and other fashion accessories, try the links below: Asos discount code

