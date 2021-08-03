The countdown to Black Friday, the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year, is officially on. And once again we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.

Though the event may have got its start as a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide where many retailers joined in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday.

Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale but, while the likes of Amazon, John Lewis and Argos are veterans to the event, this is only the second year that Aldi has taken part. However, just because the budget supermarket is still relatively new to it all, don’t rule it out.

During 2020’s event Aldi gave shoppers some amazing deals and discounts, slashing the prices of big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, along with a collection of own-brand favourites. So, it’s fair to say, we’re expecting big things from the retailer this year, too.

To make sure you don’t miss a deal or discount, we’ll be bringing you all the details throughout the 2021 sale. For now though, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the mammoth event, as well as what you could be looking forward to from Aldi.

What is Black Friday?

Traditionally, Black Friday is a one-day, in-store shopping event to mark the start of the Christmas season after Thanksgiving in the US. However, in 2010, Amazon first brought the sale to our shores.

The event really gained traction in 2013 when Asda introduced its first Black Friday sale. And now, many UK retailers have followed suit, offering huge discounts on big-name brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Samsung as well own-brand products both in-store and online.

For our extensive list of retailers that took part in Black Friday 2020, you can read our guide here – make sure to bookmark it too, because once brands start talking about the sales later in the year, we will be updating it regularly with all the latest discounts.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The concept of Black Friday dates back to the Fifties when shops in Philadelphia decided to discount products to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season.

However, the term itself is believed to have been first coined in the 1960s when police officers described the traffic congestion after Thanksgiving as “Black Friday”.

It was only in the Noughties though – as the internet and social media took off and videos of American shoppers raiding shelves for discounted TVs, toys and tech went viral – that the sale became more well known. Now the sale is just as much of a major fixture in the UK with more and more retailers joining the event every year, both in-store and online.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, the event falls on 26 November with deals dropping throughout the whole weekend, concluding on Cyber Monday on 29 November.

That being said, in 2020 Amazon launched its early-bird deals more than a month before Black Friday itself. Discounts began on 15 October, and we’re expecting the retailer to follow a similar timeline for this year’s event.

What is Cyber Monday?

Traditionally the online day of the event, when, historically, online sales peak. As it’s very much all an online event now, Cyber Monday is the final day of the sale.

It’s also worth noting too, that it is the last mass sale event before the Christmas period and January sales, so you won’t want to miss out.

How can I get the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Throughout both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we here at IndyBest will be continually updating our comprehensive guides to the best discounts you’ll want to snap up across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, toys and TVs, to name just a few.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from specific retailers, including Aldi, so make sure you watch this space during the sale. Unlike last year, we’re predicting Aldi’s deals to be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shop as well.

Tips for shopping Aldi Black Friday 2021 sale

IndyBest will be on hand throughout the sale to help you navigate the discounts and bring you the best hand-picked bargains – as this is Aldi’s second year in the sale, we’ll be keeping a close eye on what exactly it is they’re bringing to the table.

We’d recommend signing up for an Aldi account in the run-up to Black Friday as this will make checking out a lot quicker on the day. That way you won’t miss out if an item gets really popular.

Lastly, if you’re planning to buy furniture, make sure you measure up first. And that means the space you’re buying for as well as the entrance, including doors and hallways.

What were the best Aldi Black Friday deals last year?

Without a doubt Aldi has some of the most competitive prices we’ve ever seen in the Black Friday sales and, considering last year its debut to the event, that’s a pretty impressive feat indeed.

The retailer had an impressive range of products up for grabs, with discounts on everything from tech and homeware to health and beauty, and toys. Not only this, but it had deals across a range of its own-brand items and big household names too – Nintendo, Apple, Samsung, and Lego, were just some of those featured in 2020.

(Nintendo)

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the Nintendo Switch all year and it featured heavily throughout our Amazon Prime Day coverage. In last year’s Black Friday sale, you could save just shy of £50 on the original Nintendo Switch (£279.99, Argos.co.uk) at Aldi and we expect to see similar discounts on the console this November.

You may not expect it, but Aldi is pretty up to speed with its tech offerings. In 2020, shoppers could bag a smart fitness watch (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) that came complete with a heart rate monitor, pedometer, sleep tracking and was dust and waterproof. Basically, it could do everything a more expensive smartwatch could but without the steep price tag. There were also offers on speakers, including the Reka portable Bluetooth speaker (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk) which could easily rival pricier models.

(Aldi)

We also saw great deals across gaming gear, including this Ture RGB gaming mouse (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk), which our reviewer said makes “your gaming experience as smooth as possible”. “It’s designed with a metal bottom, so you’ll always be ahead of your competitors,” they explained. And there was a matching headset (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk) to go alongside it too.

Meanwhile in health and beauty, Aldi offered this Philips beard and stubble trimmer (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) for £29.99 which was 40 per cent off its regular retail price.

(Amazon)

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

You will be able to easily find all the best deals, discounts and special offers by checking back here at IndyBest in the lead up and throughout the sale, so make sure to bookmark our dedicated Black Friday page to be in the know.

For all the details on the best discounts across participating retailers, browse our guide to the shopping event, where you will also find out what to expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.

