Few things scream “English countryside” more than a Barbour jacket.

Pair with wellies, jeans and a 4x4 and you could be mistaken for a king or queen of the Cotswolds.

But these British staples aren’t the most cost-friendly coats, with most options setting you back a couple of hundred pounds. And the jumpers, cardigans, slippers and shoes aren’t too much cheaper.

Luckily, Black Friday is right around the corner, offering great bargains on everything from fashion and beauty to home appliances. And some of our favourite retailers – which are also Barbour stockists – such as Very, Asos, House of Fraser and John Lewis & Partners, are expected to be taking part.

Our IndyBest team will be scouring the web to continually bring you the very best deals throughout the event, meaning this autumn could be just the right time to get yourself (your partner, friend, child or even dog) a Barbour jacket for a bargain price.

Read more:

Does Barbour take part in Black Friday?

We’re still a few weeks away from the big day, which officially kicks off on 26 November, so it’s unsurprising that Barbour is yet to share its Black Friday secrets. But, if last year is anything to go by, we could be seeing up to 20 per cent off a range of products across the brand’s site.

And let’s not forget, with such a big brand comes an equally big list of third-party retailers, all fighting to provide the best Black Friday discounts. Asos, Very, House of Fraser and John Lewis & Partners are all currently on our watchlist.

Does Barbour take part in Cyber Monday?

Continuing the Black Friday discounts into Cyber Monday, many retailers are combining the two for a full weekend of deals both online and in-store. And we have no reason to believe Barbour won’t be following suit.

Asos has confirmed on its website that the Black Friday sale will last from “26 November all the way through to Cyber Monday on 29 November”, with coats and jackets definitely included along with over 850 fan-favourite brands.

And John Lewis & Partners, which stocks a whole range of Barbour products – from hats to handkerchiefs – has confirmed on a dedicated webpage that it will be taking part in Cyber Monday, providing pre-Christmas bargains for all the family.

How much is Barbour’s Black Friday discount?

While we don’t have specific information on what offers will be available just yet, we’re predicting decent discounts this year.

Last Black Friday Barbour offered 20 per cent off selected menswear and womenswear including on brand signatures such as its quilted jacket.

And John Lewis & Partners trumped on accessories, with up to 30 per cent off bags, washbags and more.

When is Barbour’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday falls on 26 November this year and will run until Cyber Monday on 29 November. But, since the event has expanded over the years, we expect a fair few retailers to begin discounting items far earlier. Amazon usually kicks things off with pre-Black Friday deals in early November, while big retailers including Very, Argos and Currys tend to follow suit soon after. Things really ramp up during Black Friday week, where other brands want in on the action.

If you can’t wait until then, Very has taken almost £30 off the Barbour Austin linen cotton mix casual jacket (£119.20, Very.co.uk) ahead of the big weekend.

House of Fraser has a sale on a wide range of Barbour products including over 30 per cent off this children’s liddesdale gilet (£27, Houseoffraser.co.uk) and 20 per cent off this slim international wax jacket (£200, Houseoffraser.co.uk).

And Asos has introduced a whole host of Barbour products to its outlet sale for both women and men, with up to 50 per cent off.

What was in Barbour’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year Barbour’s own sale included the murrelet quilted jacket (£119, Houseoffraser.co.uk), the deveron polarquit jacket (£80, Houseoffraser.co.uk) and the seaford sweater (£69.95, Barbour.com) for women.

And for men, the Barbour tattersall 18 short-sleeved tailored shirt (£54.95, Barbour.com), emble waterproof jacket (£89.99, Houseoffraser.com) and many more were included in the up-to 20 per cent off sale.

This year we’re hoping the Barbour brunswick waterproof jacket (£187.46, outdoorandcountry.co.uk) will be featured in the mix, as it was named best for elegance in our IndyBest best women’s waterproof jackets 2021 round-up.

How much is Barbour’s delivery on Black Friday?

We don’t yet know whether Barbour will be offering discounted delivery across Black Friday, so, for now, we’re presuming rates will remain the same.

Standard delivery is £4.95, or free for orders over £49.

Next-working-day delivery is £9.95, with Monday to Thursday counted as working days. Click and collect from any Barbour store is free.

Please visit the Barbour delivery page for any extra information.

