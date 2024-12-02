This is the best Cyber Monday iPhone 16 Pro deal I’ve found

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

You might have noticed that Apple doesn’t host its own official Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, but you can still find plenty of iPhone discounts courtesy of retailers like Amazon and Argos, as well as mobile phone deals at networks like Giffgaff and EE.

In this guide, I’ll be rounding up Cyber Monday’s best deals on the iPhone, from savings on the latest iPhone 16 Pro to even bigger discounts on older models. While Apple itself is rudely ignoring the sales season, the tech giant can’t help but get involved. It’s selling the iPhone and other devices with some enticing gift card bundles worth up to £160.

But the best Cyber Monday deals on iPhones can usually be found by shopping for last year’s devices, or older. I’ve found huge savings as far back as the iPhone 12 – which is still a great phone – proving you don’t need to break the bank to join the Apple family. Keep scrolling for more top picks.

Best iPhone deals this Cyber Monday

iPhone 16 Pro with 500GB: £38.99 per month, £129 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

open image in gallery ( Apple/The Independent )

This contract deal for the iPhone 16 Pro at iD Mobile is one of the best I’ve seen. The 500GB plan costs £38.99 per month and £129 up front. Over the course of the 24-month plan (mid-contract price bumps not included), you’ll pay a total of £1,064. Exclude the £999 for the device itself and that means you’re paying just £4.57 per month for your 500GB of data.

iPhone 15 Pro: Was £999, now £879, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Last year’s flagship iPhone, the iPhone 15 now has a massive £120 off at Laptops Direct. While it’s technically no longer the latest and greatest device, it’s still a legendary phone. When tech critic David Phelan reviewed the iPhone 15, he said it delivered “outstanding upgrades” and is just as powerful as its newer counterpart, especially with AI features.

iPhone 15: Was £699, now £639, Amazon

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The base-level iPhone 15 has a £60 discount at Amazon this Cyber Monday, taking the price of one of last year’s best phones down to an enticing £639. The iPhone 15 is “slick, fast and effective,” said tech critic David. “This is a much more extensive upgrade compared with the one from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14.”

Apple iPhone 12, 128GB: Was £499, now £399, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

The iPhone 12 isn’t sold by Apple any more, but it’s still fully supported when it comes to software updates and customer support. This deal is potentially the cheapest iPhone offer you’re ever going to find. “If you don’t mind having a less advanced camera than the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 is the better choice. It’s cheaper, performs the same, looks the same, has the same display, has the same 5G connectivity and weighs less,” said Alex in their iPhone 12 review.

iPhone 16 with 500GB data: £29.99 per month, £249 up front, E2save.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Right now you can get the new iPhone 16 on id Mobile with 500GB of data for £29.99 per month and £249 up front. That works out to around £7 per month for your data plan. This year’s base iPhone 16 gets the new A18 chip rather than using the chip from last year’s Pro phones, giving it speedy all-round performance.

iPhone 16: Was £829, now £779, giffgaff.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Giffgaff has a small discount on the iPhone 16 when you agree to sign up for one of the network’s rolling monthly plans. You’ll get £20 off the handset’s usual RRP, plus the network’s plans are actually decently priced at just £10 for 60GB on the 18-month contract.

iPhone 12 (refurbished): From around £198, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

You can get an even cheaper iPhone if you’re happy with a refurbished model. Amazon’s “renewed” store has the refurbished iPhone 12 on offer for as little as £198, though the condition will vary from phone to phone. Refurbished phones are cleaned and tested to ensure they’re working properly, and might not have the original packaging, and they come with a one-year guarantee.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best phone deals

Our team of shopping experts have been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years. We track prices on the best smartphones around the clock, so we know how to spot a genuine deal, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust.

