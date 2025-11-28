The iPhone 17 has dropped in price for Black Friday

If you want to upgrade your iPhone while spending as little as humanly possible, I’ve found the best iPhone Black Friday deals on a broad range of models, ranging from the all-new iPhone 17 Pro Max to the older (but still great) handsets.

As someone who has covered Apple’s tech for the best part of a decade, I know how to spot a good deal from a dud. My list covers deals at network providers, such as Three and EE, and price comparison services (U Switch has some impressive offers), as well as retailers where you can buy the handset outright. As expected, the latest iPhone isn’t included in Apple’s gift card event, but if you buy the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16e directly from the tech giant, you’ll get a £60 gift card.

Highlights today include Three’s offer – for £23.24 a month and a £30 upfront payment, you get the iPhone 17 with unlimited data, texts and calls. If you don’t want to be tied into a contract, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 16e.

Best iPhone Black Friday deals 2025

iPhone 17 with unlimited data: £23.24 per month, £30 up front, Three.co.uk

Three is offering a fantastic Black Friday deal on the newest iPhone 17. For £23.24 a month and a £30 upfront payment, you get the iPhone 17 with unlimited data, texts and calls. When The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan reviewed the iPhone 17, he said that “there’s a strong case to be made that the iPhone 17 is the model to go for”. It has an impressive battery life and a camera that can “deliver superb results with zero effort”.

“This year, it’s easy to say that the most affordable phone in the iPhone 17 series is the best value, as well as being a sensational phone. Better yet? The Apple iPhone 17 starts at the same £799 price, but bumps the storage up to 256GB,” he added.

If you’re on the fence about upgrading, this deal is not to be missed.

Apple iPhone 16e, 128GB: Was £544, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery David Phelan called the device an ‘excellent’ budget device ( David Phelan/The Independent )

The successor to the iPhone SE, Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone 16e launched earlier this year. “It’s not an upgraded iPhone SE, but an awful lot more," said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 16e review, noting that the device has “more storage to a bigger display that’s OLED and high-resolution, the excellent face ID, ceramic Shield to protect the front of the phone, the latest processor, the all-new C1 modem, a bigger battery than in the iPhone 16, full access to Apple intelligence and more.” It is an “excellent” budget device, and now there’s a modest saving on the device at Amazon.

Apple iPhone 17: £30 upfront, £49.20 per month, O2.co.uk

open image in gallery ( O2 )

Here’s a pretty impressive saving on the iPhone 17 with a 36-month contract. For 5G and unlimited minutes and texts, you’ll pay £49.20 per month in addition to an upfront cost of £30. This saves you £10 a month, or £360 over the full 36 months. In his review of the iPhone 17, tech critic David Phelan noted excellent performance and the fast refresh rate for a “smooth viewing experience at all times”.

iPhone 17 Pro with 500GB data: £43.99 per month, £119 up front, Uswitch.com

open image in gallery The iPhone 17 Pro is the best iPhone ever, according to our tech critic ( David Phelan/The Independent )

This is a good offer on an iPhone 17 Pro contract. You’ll pay £43.99 per month and £119 up front for Apple’s top-tier phone. Crunch the numbers, and it’s an impressive offer: after the £1,099 cost of the handset itself, you’re left paying about £5 per month for a whopping 500GB of data. That’s an enormous monthly allowance for 4K streaming and tethering on Apple’s finest device.

When tech critic David Phelan reviewed the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max for IndyBest, he couldn’t have been more impressed. “If you want the best iPhone ever, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are it. It’s like Apple thought about all the boxes it could, and then ticked them all. Super-fast performance? Check. Best battery life yet? Check. A big leap forward in camera capabilities? Absolutely. And none of these metrics are coming from a low base,” he wrote.

“Apple’s phones have immaculate build quality, exceptional components and chic design. Add in the company’s intuitive interface, and you have an irresistible combination,” added Phelan. You’ll likely not be on the fence about taking the plunge now.

Apple iPhone 16 pro max 256GB with 150GB data, unlimited texts and minutes: £43.33 per month, £30 up front, Uswitch.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If you've been on the hunt for an iPhone 16 pro max and come up short, I've found a top deal. To access it, you'll need to toggle the network to Three Mobile in the filter settings on the Uswitch website. The 16 pro max is so popular that it's gone out of stock at multiple retailers, including Three. That means you can only access this stellar contract with the network via Three's partnership with Uswitch. The device retails for £1,199, meaning that this 36-month contract supplies your data, minutes, and texts for about £10 per month. In tech expert Andrew Griffin's review of the iPhone 16 pro max, he dubbed it a "powerful, practical and professional smartphone".

iPhone 15 Plus 5G 128GB SIM Free: Was £699, now £649, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If you’re looking for a more flexible option, Argos is offering £50 off the iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB. This is a great offer if you’d rather shop around for a contract that suits you later on. Featuring a ceramic shield, the iPhone 15 Plus is resilient to knocks and scrapes, plus it’s splash and water-proof, as well as dust-resistant. Our tech critic, David Phelan, said in his iPhone 15 Plus review that the “brighter screen here looks very good” and praised the camera for “delivering sensational images with zero effort”.

Apple iPhone 14 128GB with 30GB data, unlimited texts and minutes: £37.08 per month, £30 up front, EE.co.uk

open image in gallery ( EE.co.uk )

Looking for an iPhone without breaking the bank? Opt for this Apple iPhone 14, which delivers an eye-pleasing Super Retina XDR 6.1‑inch display and 12 MP dual camera with Photonic Engine, built for low-light recording and 4K HDR video. If that wasn’t enough, you’ve got an A15 Bionic chip, which can handle nearly everything you can throw at it, and the battery can last up to 20 hours between charges, so you can keep going and going.

Tech critic David Phelan took the iPhone 14 plus for a test review and said: “The iPhone 14 plus is a handsome, surprisingly light phone with a gorgeous screen and outstanding performance. The bigger battery means it lasts and lasts, however hard you push it. Although it doesn’t have the third camera or always-on screen of the pro max, it is an accomplished, appealing phone at a great price.”

When do Black Friday sales end?

Most brands and retailers including tech heavyweights like Currys, John Lewis, Very and Amazon, continue their Black Friday throughout the weekend and into the following Monday (1 December). So whether you’re after a new iPhone or something else, there’s plenty of time to shop around.

Where are the best iPhone deals?

During Black Friday, network providers like O2, Vodafone and EE are competing for your business with new contracts. While the total cost of the phone itself won’t change, a good Black Friday offer will sweeten the deal with bonuses such as a lower upfront cost, a reduced monthly payment for a limited time, extra monthly data or subscriptions to services like Apple TV+.

However, you should look at the iPhone 16 or older for the best deals. Last year’s models are now primed for their first significant price cuts. The iPhone 16 Pro is still a brilliant smartphone that’s more than powerful enough for anyone, and we could see some enticing discounts this year.

As always, the IndyBest team and I are on hand to make sure you’re first to know about the latest discounts, as we’ll be tracking all the best Apple Black Friday offers the moment they drop.

How to avoid bad deals

It pays to do a bit of research before you hit the checkout, to ensure you’re getting the best deal available, and that it’s not too good to be true. With this in mind, I’d always recommend doing a quick price comparison across different retailers. Our consumer expert Molly Greeves has you covered with more of her Black Friday shopping tips on how to track down deals like a pro.

