The Dyson airwrap deal you need to shop this Black Friday

The Dyson airwrap is one of the most versatile beauty tools you can own, and thankfully, the best Black Friday airwrap deals are aplenty. Complete with multiple attachments for creating various looks, the hair tool allows you to dry and style your hair simultaneously (trust me, you’ll be out the door within minutes in the morning).

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I'm used to seeing the price of the hair tool dip by £50 to £100 throughout the year, but the discounts available for Black Friday are impressive. The Dyson airwrap i.d. for curly and coily hair has been reduced by £150 (now £329.99,Very.co.uk), which uses damage-minimising air technology, and certainly impressed our reviewer.

There are also excellent deals to be found on the original airwrap and the complete airwrap, both of which are firm favourites of ours at IndyBest.

Best Dyson airwrap deals for Black Friday

Dyson airwrap i.d. multi-styler ceramic patina & topaz with diffuser: Was £479.99, now £329.99, Very.co.uk

( Dyson )

The Dyson airwrap i.d. with diffuser has been reduced by £150 at Very. The ‘curly and coily’ version comes with all the attachments you need to achieve the perfect bouncy curls or an impressive blow-dry. It even connects with the brand’s Bluetooth app to adjust the heat and airflow for use.

In her Dyson airwrap i.d. review, hair expert (and curly-haired tester) Elena Chabo praised the hair tool for how it set her natural curls with volume and bounce “so much quicker”, and gave it a glowing four and a half stars out of five, proving the airwrap is also made for people with corkscrew curls. With such a significant discount, it's the perfect time to give your curls some love.

Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, pink and rose gold: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

( The Independent )

This i.d. version of the airwrap features attachments for straight and wavy hair, swapping the comb tool for a flyaway smoother and eliminating the diffuser.

Describing how the smoothing tool works in her review of the airwrap’s second model, beauty editor Lucy Partington explained that it “works to attract and lift longer hairs to the front, while the second stream of air pushes shorter flyaways out of sight.”

It’s reduced by £80 now, so act fast to avoid missing this discount in the Boots Black Friday deals. And don’t forget to use the code ‘DYSONFNDD’ for free next-day delivery at Boots.

Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler, copper nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

( Dyson )

Dyson's origin airwrap is about £80 less than the brand's i.d. model (pre-discount), but you'll still have the tools to achieve the same bouncy curls using the brand's damage-minimising wrap technology. You won't be able to minimise flyaways or smooth away kinks, but your blow-dry will be speedy with the anti-snag loop brush and fast dryer. For those of you already blessed with frizz-free locks, you can save £150 on the origin at Boots and, if you use the code “DYSONFNDD”, you can benefit from free next-day delivery, too.

Dyson airwrap i.d. multi-styler, amber silk: Worth £479.99, now £429.99, Dyson.co.uk

( Dyson )

While you might think this is a discount of just £50 and doesn’t compare to those above, Dyson is selling its limited-edition amber silk airwrap i.d. with an extra £80 worth of goodies for Black Friday. This deal is exclusive to the brand's own website, and you'll take home a set of Dyson hair clips (£35, Dyson.co.uk) to ease the styling process, as well as a Dyson travel bag (£45, Dyson.co.uk). You’ll be saving £130 – not so bad after all.

What's better, the Dyson airwrap i.d. or the co-anda 2x?

Having used both the i.d. and co-anda 2x models extensively, I'd say the co-anda 2x is the superior styling tool – but it all depends on what results you're looking for. While the co-anda 2x boasts Dyson's most powerful motor yet and enough airflow to rival a dedicated hair dryer, the i.d. model costs £100 less on average.

Using the new Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x

As someone with relatively frizz-free hair, the new smoothing and straightening attachment on the 2x didn't come in overly handy, but the time saved blow-drying was impressive. I also loved the new anti-snag loop brush and firm bristles on the round brush, both of which minimised tangles and made it easier to create a bouncy finish.

Both devices feature the i.d. one-touch wrapping function, which can be tailored to your hair type via the MyDyson app. If you're mainly hoping to use the airwrap to curl your hair, I'd argue the i.d. is just as effective as the co-anda 2x, if a tiny bit slower to pull the hair round the barrel.

In short, if smoothing, frizz-reduction and speed are of the utmost importance, look to the co-anda 2x. But if you're solely looking for voluminous curls without the heat damage of a plate styler, I'd point you towards the airwrap i.d.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of Dyson airwrap deals this Black Friday

Lucy Smith has been The Independent’s beauty writer since July 2024. But she's been reporting on Black Friday sales for five years, meaning she can spot a falsely inflated deal a mile off. When it comes to the Dyson Airwrap, she's seen it through all four iterations and knows how much the device usually costs, through January sales and beyond. In a nutshell, she's well aware when a Black Friday deal warrants your attention.

She’s personally trialled the airwrap i.d., the supersonic hair dryer and Dyson's latest styling tool: the co-anda 2x. This Black Friday, Lucy is on hand to bring you the best deals on the airwrap as they drop.

