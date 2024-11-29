Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amazon has slashed the price of its Fire TV stick 4K as part of its mammoth Black Friday sale.

One of the best streaming dongles around, the Fire TV stick 4K is the easiest way to upgrade your telly with access to streaming apps, voice control, smart home integration, games and more.

Right now there’s a whopping 42 per cent off the 4K edition of the Fire TV stick, discounting it to its lowest ever price at £34.99. This makes the device even cheaper than the previous, and more basic, original Fire TV stick, which will set you back £44.99 (Amazon.co.uk).

Amazon’s Black Friday sale started at the beginning of November and will continue right through to Cyber Monday, during which time we will see discounts applied to everything from electric toothbrushes and TVs to laptops and toys.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Now cheaper than the more basic Fire TV Stick, the 4K edition offers crisper, higher-resolution streaming but otherwise functions identically. We’d recommend it over the entry-level Fire TV Stick if you’ve got a 4K television, particularly as most streaming apps now offer 4K streaming as standard.

The Amazon Fire TV 4K supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, HLG and HDR10+. You can also control your smart home devices right from your TV, and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can tune in to content using just your voice.

Right now there’s a whopping 42 per cent off at Amazon, which is the cheapest price we’ve seen it. The last time the device was discounted was during Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale in October, when it was reduced to £39.99.

