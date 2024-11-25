A Hotel Chocolat velvetiser Black Friday deal you won’t want to miss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If the cold weather has got you feeling a little blue, let us point you to a Hotel Chocolat velvetiser deal we’ve just spotted in the Black Friday sales.

Having flown off the shelves when it first launched in 2018, it remains just as popular now. Designed to provide those seeking an indulgent, creamy hot chocolate with the ultimate tool, it’s never been easier or more delicious to drink your favourite flavour of chocolate.

Thanks to a generous discount from Amazon in the lead-up to Black Friday, this velvetiser bundle can be secured with an impressive £23 saving. The appliance is available in matte grey, shiny copper and white, and it comes with 10 different flavoured hot chocolate sachets and two exclusive ceramic podcups.

Owing to how popular it was during last year’s sale event (it sold out pretty quickly), we’d recommend beating the crowds if you’re dreaming of a rich hot chocolate during the winter months.

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser starter kit: Was £109.95, now £86.95, Amazon.co.uk

First things first: what exactly is a velvetiser? It is similar to a milk frother and works by simultaneously beating and whisking the milk and chocolate together, to create a silky-smooth mixture with a frothy top.

What we like about hot chocolate velvetisers like this one is they whisk everything so well, there’s none of the sticky powder mixture at the bottom of your mug, and the whole thing simply feels more opulent.

When reviewing the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser, our writer said: “It takes two and a half minutes to make a Willy Wonka-worthy hot chocolate”, adding that the finished result was “rich and frothy and felt really luxurious”. Surely the perfect antidote to this snowy spell?

Inside the discounted bundle, you’ll get two ceramic cups and 10 flavoured hot chocolate sachets, including salted caramel, hazelnut praline, orange, and dark chocolate. If you’re dreaming of a chocolatey Christmas, act fast before this deal disappears. Warning: house guests won’t want to leave once they hear the news of your velvetiser.

