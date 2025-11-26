With titles such as The Outer Worlds 2 and Battlefield 6 requiring demanding hardware to get the most out of them, investing in a gaming laptop certainly levels up your experience.

But when it comes to buying one, you know you’ll be putting down a sizeable wad of cash for those good models. However, thanks to Black Friday, you can enjoy epic gaming for less, with a staggering range of discounts on gaming laptops, as well as VR headsets and gaming consoles.

Ahead of Black Friday, I’ve spotted a saving on Lenovo’s Legion pro 5 gaming laptop. Lenovo has garnered excellent credentials with its acclaimed series of gaming laptops over the years, and this mid-range model is no different. Here’s everything to know about the 16in behemoth, including how to save £400 on the model now.

Legion Pro 5 16ADR10 Gaming Laptop: Was £1,999, now £1,649, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

The Lenovo Legion pro 5 has a bright, vibrant screen, the latest generation of GPUs and a premium-looking chassis. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, a clean 16in WQXGA display, plus a generous 1TB of solid-state storage, enough for even the chunkiest of game installs.

It also comes packing a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, expanding on the AI capabilities of the 40 Series. Essentially, this just means better ray tracing effects on more than 700 games, as well as cutting-edge AI for buttery smooth gameplay, reduced latency and quick response times. That’s going to give you the edge in a Battlefield 6 firefight.

All that’s wrapped within a classy aluminium-finished shell with an illuminated keyboard that brings your gaming rig to life.

At full price, it’ll set you back £1,999, but it’s discounted down to £1,649.

