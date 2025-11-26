Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop has been massively reduced for Black Friday

Calling all PC gamers looking for a bargain

Matt Ng
Tech writer
Wednesday 26 November 2025 19:35 GMT
Don’t miss out on huge savings on this gaming laptop with GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics, an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and a premium aluminium finish
Don’t miss out on huge savings on this gaming laptop with GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics, an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and a premium aluminium finish (The Independent)

With titles such as The Outer Worlds 2 and Battlefield 6 requiring demanding hardware to get the most out of them, investing in a gaming laptop certainly levels up your experience.

But when it comes to buying one, you know you’ll be putting down a sizeable wad of cash for those good models. However, thanks to Black Friday, you can enjoy epic gaming for less, with a staggering range of discounts on gaming laptops, as well as VR headsets and gaming consoles.

Ahead of Black Friday, I’ve spotted a saving on Lenovo’s Legion pro 5 gaming laptop. Lenovo has garnered excellent credentials with its acclaimed series of gaming laptops over the years, and this mid-range model is no different. Here’s everything to know about the 16in behemoth, including how to save £400 on the model now.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

Legion Pro 5 16ADR10 Gaming Laptop: Was £1,999, now £1,649, Very.co.uk

(Very)

The Lenovo Legion pro 5 has a bright, vibrant screen, the latest generation of GPUs and a premium-looking chassis. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, a clean 16in WQXGA display, plus a generous 1TB of solid-state storage, enough for even the chunkiest of game installs.

It also comes packing a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, expanding on the AI capabilities of the 40 Series. Essentially, this just means better ray tracing effects on more than 700 games, as well as cutting-edge AI for buttery smooth gameplay, reduced latency and quick response times. That’s going to give you the edge in a Battlefield 6 firefight.

All that’s wrapped within a classy aluminium-finished shell with an illuminated keyboard that brings your gaming rig to life.

At full price, it’ll set you back £1,999, but it’s discounted down to £1,649.

Buy now

Read more: Best laptop deals in the Black Friday sales

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in